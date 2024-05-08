AGM 11/06/2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 34 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice convening 41st Annual General Meeting, Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11th June, 2024 at 11:00 AM IST at the Registered Office of the Company at Survey No- 35/10 Malohop Village Khalapur Raigad, Thane - 410206. Please take the same on records. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11th June, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at Survey No-35/10 Malahop Village Khalapur Raigad, Thane - 410206. Please take the same on your records. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday 04th June, 2024 to Monday 10th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 11th June, 2024. Symbol : 531444 VARDHMAN, Stock exchange : BSE Limited Type o Security: Equity Shares Book Closure: From 04th June, 2024 to 10th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) Record Date: - Purpose: Annual General Meeting Kindly take the same on record. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of member and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday 04th June, 2024 to Monday 10th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of members of the Company for the purpose of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 11th June, 2024. Symbol: 531444 VARDHMAN Stock exchange : BSE Limited Type of Security: Equity Shares Book Closure: From 04th June, 2024 to 10th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) Record Date: - Purpose: Annual General Meeting Please take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) We hereby submit consolidated scrutinizer report of E-voting and voting through poll at 41st Annual general Meeting of the Company held on 11th June, 2024. Dear Sir, With reference to the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Shareholders of the Company in the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11th June, 2024 have approved the reclassification of below mentioned promoters of the Company seeking reclassification from the promoter category to public category subject to the approval of BSE Limited and/or such other approvals, if any, as may be required. 1) Arvind Babulal Shah 2) Shah Jyoti Arvind Kumar 3) Arti Jayesh Gandhi 4) Jayesh Rasiklal Gandhi 5) Riki Sanjiv Puri 6) Sanjiv Premnath Puri 7) Payal A Shah 8) Bharatkumar Shah Kindly take the above on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)