Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Vardhman Concrete Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Dear Sir/ Madam, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (standalone) The said results may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.vardhmanconcreteltd.com/ and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange website at https://www.besindia.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 9:45 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Vardhman Concrete Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly take the above on your record. Dear Sir/ Madam, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June,2024. 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) The said results may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.vardhmanconcreteltd.com/ and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange website at https://www.besindia.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015 we enclose Financial Results. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 31A(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has approved the respective request letters received from few promoters of the Company seeking re-classification from the Promoter Category to Public Category shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of the Listing Regulations interalia subject to approval from (a) the members of the Company in accordance with Regulation 31A(3)(a)(iii) of the Listing Regulations; and (b) the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed namely, BSE LImited Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 details of appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Statutory Auditor & Managing Director are enclosed

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024