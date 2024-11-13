iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vardhman Concrete Ltd Board Meeting

11.52
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vardhman Concr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Vardhman Concrete Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Dear Sir/ Madam, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (standalone) The said results may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.vardhmanconcreteltd.com/ and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange website at https://www.besindia.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 9:45 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records.
Board Meeting22 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Vardhman Concrete Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly take the above on your record. Dear Sir/ Madam, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June,2024. 2) Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) The said results may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.vardhmanconcreteltd.com/ and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange website at https://www.besindia.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015 we enclose Financial Results. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 31A(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has approved the respective request letters received from few promoters of the Company seeking re-classification from the Promoter Category to Public Category shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of the Listing Regulations interalia subject to approval from (a) the members of the Company in accordance with Regulation 31A(3)(a)(iii) of the Listing Regulations; and (b) the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed namely, BSE LImited Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 details of appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Statutory Auditor & Managing Director are enclosed
Board Meeting20 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Vardhman Concrete Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Kindly take the above on your record. Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following: 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 2)Limited Review Report on the unaudited Financial Results (standalone) The said results may be accessed on the Companys Website at https://www.vardhmanconcreteltd.com/ and may also be accessed on the stock exchange website at https://www.bseindia.com The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 1:00 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)

Vardhman Concr.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Concrete Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.