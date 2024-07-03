Vardhman Concrete Ltd Summary

Vardhman Concrete Ltd (Formerly known as Stresscrete India Limited) promoted by Arvind B Shah with the object of manufacturing precast prestressed concrete products and for executing engineering contracts, was incorporated in Oct.82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. In 1994. The Company is engaged in Construction Activity.The company carried out many challenging structures mainly in precast prestressed concrete such as the Matunga and Goregaon fly-over bridges over the railway line, Silos for Digvijay cement, MHADA housing complex at Oshiwara, etc.In 1994-95, the company promoted a project of setting up an integrated plant to manufacture precast prestress concrete members on commercial basis with an intalled capacity of 15,000 cmtr pa. The project was set up at Lohop (Raigad district), Maharashtra. The project was part financed through a public issue in Dec.95. The said project is in advance stage of completion.The company has technical collaboration with Wilson Concrete Company and CEG International of the US. The setting up of the composite Precast Prestressed Concrete Plant at Lohop Village, Dist. Raigad to manufacture large panels for Buildings , Industrial Structures etc was complete in July 1997 and the Company has started the commercial production since August 1997.During the year 1999-2000, the Company has received enquiries from various prospective clientels like Southern Railway, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and Government Departments and is hopeful of securing the confirmed orders.The Company entered into Joint Venture named Divinity and DKS(JV) for construction of Low cost housing and related infrastructure during 2023.