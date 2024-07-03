iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vardhman Concrete Ltd Company Summary

11.34
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:08:00 PM

Vardhman Concrete Ltd Summary

Vardhman Concrete Ltd (Formerly known as Stresscrete India Limited) promoted by Arvind B Shah with the object of manufacturing precast prestressed concrete products and for executing engineering contracts, was incorporated in Oct.82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. In 1994. The Company is engaged in Construction Activity.The company carried out many challenging structures mainly in precast prestressed concrete such as the Matunga and Goregaon fly-over bridges over the railway line, Silos for Digvijay cement, MHADA housing complex at Oshiwara, etc.In 1994-95, the company promoted a project of setting up an integrated plant to manufacture precast prestress concrete members on commercial basis with an intalled capacity of 15,000 cmtr pa. The project was set up at Lohop (Raigad district), Maharashtra. The project was part financed through a public issue in Dec.95. The said project is in advance stage of completion.The company has technical collaboration with Wilson Concrete Company and CEG International of the US. The setting up of the composite Precast Prestressed Concrete Plant at Lohop Village, Dist. Raigad to manufacture large panels for Buildings , Industrial Structures etc was complete in July 1997 and the Company has started the commercial production since August 1997.During the year 1999-2000, the Company has received enquiries from various prospective clientels like Southern Railway, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and Government Departments and is hopeful of securing the confirmed orders.The Company entered into Joint Venture named Divinity and DKS(JV) for construction of Low cost housing and related infrastructure during 2023.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.