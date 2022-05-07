Varun Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.99
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.27
3.17
3.1
3.07
Net Worth
5.26
5.16
5.09
5.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.26
5.16
5.09
5.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.22
0.17
0.16
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.18
0.18
0.19
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.12
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.01
0
Cash
4.55
4.99
4.94
5
Total Assets
5.27
5.16
5.1
5.07
