Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.03
Prev. Close₹1.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.03
Day's Low₹1.03
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹27.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.21
P/E1.58
EPS0.65
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.99
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.27
3.17
3.1
3.07
Net Worth
5.26
5.16
5.09
5.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.13
-0.13
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.15
0.14
0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
Working capital
0.04
0.16
0.06
0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-3.35
4.69
-29.02
103.15
EBIT growth
-24
11.42
25.12
-55.16
Net profit growth
-36.9
16.54
967.94
-95.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Lopamudra Dixit
Non Executive Director
Ambalal T Jain
Independent Director
Mehul Shah
Non Executive Director
Sanjay T. More
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh S. Kadam
147 14th Floor Atlanta,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-22-22800131
Website: http://www.vml.org.in
Email: Dsplmca3@servicesnext.com; k.varadarajan@servicesn
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
Pl-31&32 Gachibowli, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67161606/1602
Website: www.karvycomputershare.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Varun Mercantile Limited is a limited company having its registered office in Nariman Point, Mumbai. The company was incorporated in the year February 12th, 1985. It is involved only in trading of gen...
Read More
Reports by Varun Mercantile Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.