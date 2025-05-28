iifl-logo
Varun Mercantile Ltd Board Meeting

May 7, 2022|12:59:46 PM

Varun Mercan. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202522 May 2025
Varun Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended 31st March 2025 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from 1st April 2025 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 28th May 2025. Not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025 and the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025, as recommended by the Audit Committee; 2. Not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (a) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025; and (b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results; The Report of the Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
VARUN MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from 1st January 2025 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 7th February 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 7th February, 2025. We also enclose herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:25 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
VARUN MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from 1st October 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 13th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing the statement of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 13th November, 2024. We also enclose herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
VARUN MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from 1st July 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 6th August 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform to you that the Board, on the recommendation of NRC Committee, has approved the appointment of Company Secretary of Shri Daudayal Lakhani as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 6th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Varun Mercan.: Related News

No Record Found

