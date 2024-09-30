This is to you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 18th September, 2024 to 21st September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, the details of the voting results of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 are enclosed in the format specified SEBI vide Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/8/2015 dated November 4, 2015. We enclose the gist of the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)