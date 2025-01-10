TO THE MEMBERS OF VASUNDHARA RASAYANS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VASUNDHARA RASAYANS LIMITED ("the company’”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss , of the Profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

"We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report”

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an Audit in accordance with SA’s, We exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the Audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform, audit procedures responsive to those risk, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audits in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has

adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exits related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companies ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosure in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the Audit evidence obtained upto the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underline transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our Audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significance deficiency in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the Audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences for doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give "Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought & obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Reports in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the the same has been operated throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Acccounts) Rules 2014 applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure- A

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements” our report to the members of VASUNDHARA RASAYANS LIMITED (‘the Company’) on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that :

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including

quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment:

(B) The Company did not have any Intangible assets at any time during the Year.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable

intervals. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies in inventory were noticed on physical verification.

(ii) (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limited in excess of five

crores rupees on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,the Company has, during the year, has granted loans, in the nature of unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships whose details are indicated below. The Company not made investments and did not provide guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

(a) The Company has given loans during the year to the holding company . The

aggregate amount of loan granted during the year was Rs. 175.00 lakhs and balance outstanding as at 31st March 2024 was Rs. 1477.37 lacs

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the books of accounts, the investments made by the company are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans given by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular with reference to the stipulations.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company there is no amount which is overdue at the Balance Sheet date as per the information and explanations provided to us.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, provisions of Clause

(iii) (e) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company has granted following loans which are repayable on demand to the related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

Particulars As at March 31, 2024(Rs in lakhs) % of total Loans Loans given :Repayable on demand Promoter/Related Party 1,477.37 96.44% Others 54.55 3.56% Total 1,531.92 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security has been complied by the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee’s State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Sales Tax , Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it. On the basis of the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, there was no arrears of statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no disputed dues payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax and Cess as at 31st March, 2024 except the followings.

Financial year to which demand raised/Refund relates Name of other Tax Laws Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Forum where Dispute is Pending 2014-15 Income Tax Income Tax 60.20 Commissioner(Appeal)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no such transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in

the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

d) the funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for sort term purposes only not for long term purposes.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company

has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loan during the year. Accordingly, clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture during the year.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company

or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) There is no report under sub section 12 of section 143 of the Companies act has which has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information’s and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) On the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sect ion 177 and 188 of the Act and the same has been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to

the information and explanations given to us, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business:

b) We have considered reports of internal auditor for the year under consideration in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv) In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him.

xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year,.

xviii) There has not been any resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, financial ratios, ageing, and expected dates of financial assets and liabilities and other information accompanying financial statement, the auditors knowledge of Board of Directors and management plans and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material uncertainty exist on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing on the date of balance sheet and as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The Company is not required to transfer unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act.Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiary or associate company, accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

For MAMTA JAIN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.328746E UDIN : 24304549BKENQE8502 Mamta Jain Place : Kolkata (Partner) Dated: 28th Day of May 2024 Membership No.304549

Annexure-B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VASUNDHARA RASAYANS LIMITED ("the company") as of 31 st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note’) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under the Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls , both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the frequency of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide

a basis of our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

inherent Limitations of internal Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitations of internal controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls system over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.