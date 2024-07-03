iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Share Price

291.95
(2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open284.7
  • Day's High294.95
  • 52 Wk High398
  • Prev. Close284.7
  • Day's Low282.2
  • 52 Wk Low 173.3
  • Turnover (lac)5.06
  • P/E15.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value100.49
  • EPS18.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92.79
  • Div. Yield0
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

284.7

Prev. Close

284.7

Turnover(Lac.)

5.06

Day's High

294.95

Day's Low

282.2

52 Week's High

398

52 Week's Low

173.3

Book Value

100.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.79

P/E

15.49

EPS

18.38

Divi. Yield

0

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.98%

Non-Promoter- 38.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.18

3.18

3.18

3.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.76

23.64

18.36

16.69

Net Worth

31.94

26.82

21.54

19.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.67

21.28

16.59

15.44

yoy growth (%)

6.55

28.24

7.45

0.7

Raw materials

-10.72

-9.27

-7.74

-6.76

As % of sales

47.29

43.56

46.64

43.79

Employee costs

-3.88

-3.48

-2.72

-3.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.96

3.9

9.36

1.14

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.02

-0.31

-0.55

Tax paid

-1.02

-0.91

-2.53

-0.68

Working capital

-6.69

2.44

9.78

-1.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.55

28.24

7.45

0.7

Op profit growth

7.74

57.95

9.86

28.16

EBIT growth

1.01

-58.6

531.49

58.04

Net profit growth

-1.76

-54.16

1,311.97

95.49

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,846.95

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,886.95

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,490.55

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,885.05

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,354.35

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Sunil Jain Kumar.

Whole Time Director

Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Managing Director

Rajesh Pokerna

Whole Time Director

Seema Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pravichandra Majumdar Popatlal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Kakodkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Jain

Whole Time Director

Manish Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santosh Kumar Jha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kodakandla Sudarshanam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd

Summary

Vasundhara Rasayans Limited was incorporated in March, 1987. The Company is the leading manufacturer and exporter of Antacids therapeutic category of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients with annual capacity of about 1500 MT of powder or its equivalent products. It started its operation in year 1990 with an Antacid API facility offering product in paste, powder and micronised grade of powder. The plant is located on National Highway between Mumbai and Goa in an Industrial Zone called Mahad which is about 170 KMS from Mumbai and about 125 KMS from the NSICT /JNPT Ports Mumbai. In addition to the API manufacturing Vasundhara is also having an API intermediate plant to handle organic products with its state of the art specialised Friedel Craft reaction facility. The manufacturing area is maintained as per GMP standards. In addition to the standard set of machinery required for production of consistent quality, efficient and smooth flow production process the heart of the production plant is the Spray Drier. It is a totally closed system that prevents any contamination and complies with GMP requirements. Air coming in contact with the product in spray drier is passed through micron filter & then heated indirectly to more than 300 DEG C. The high temperature air and the instant drying in a closed system helps to have minimum microbial contamination and any foreign matter during the drying which is the most common issues with the Antacid API. The atomizer helps to produce product wi
Company FAQs

What is the Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd share price today?

The Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹291.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is ₹92.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is 15.49 and 2.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is ₹173.3 and ₹398 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd?

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.70%, 3 Years at 31.03%, 1 Year at 44.77%, 6 Month at 2.85%, 3 Month at -4.89% and 1 Month at -1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.02 %

