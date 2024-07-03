Summary

Vasundhara Rasayans Limited was incorporated in March, 1987. The Company is the leading manufacturer and exporter of Antacids therapeutic category of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients with annual capacity of about 1500 MT of powder or its equivalent products. It started its operation in year 1990 with an Antacid API facility offering product in paste, powder and micronised grade of powder. The plant is located on National Highway between Mumbai and Goa in an Industrial Zone called Mahad which is about 170 KMS from Mumbai and about 125 KMS from the NSICT /JNPT Ports Mumbai. In addition to the API manufacturing Vasundhara is also having an API intermediate plant to handle organic products with its state of the art specialised Friedel Craft reaction facility. The manufacturing area is maintained as per GMP standards. In addition to the standard set of machinery required for production of consistent quality, efficient and smooth flow production process the heart of the production plant is the Spray Drier. It is a totally closed system that prevents any contamination and complies with GMP requirements. Air coming in contact with the product in spray drier is passed through micron filter & then heated indirectly to more than 300 DEG C. The high temperature air and the instant drying in a closed system helps to have minimum microbial contamination and any foreign matter during the drying which is the most common issues with the Antacid API. The atomizer helps to produce product wi

