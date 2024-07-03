Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹284.7
Prev. Close₹284.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.06
Day's High₹294.95
Day's Low₹282.2
52 Week's High₹398
52 Week's Low₹173.3
Book Value₹100.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.79
P/E15.49
EPS18.38
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.76
23.64
18.36
16.69
Net Worth
31.94
26.82
21.54
19.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.67
21.28
16.59
15.44
yoy growth (%)
6.55
28.24
7.45
0.7
Raw materials
-10.72
-9.27
-7.74
-6.76
As % of sales
47.29
43.56
46.64
43.79
Employee costs
-3.88
-3.48
-2.72
-3.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.96
3.9
9.36
1.14
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.02
-0.31
-0.55
Tax paid
-1.02
-0.91
-2.53
-0.68
Working capital
-6.69
2.44
9.78
-1.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.55
28.24
7.45
0.7
Op profit growth
7.74
57.95
9.86
28.16
EBIT growth
1.01
-58.6
531.49
58.04
Net profit growth
-1.76
-54.16
1,311.97
95.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,846.95
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,886.95
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,490.55
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,885.05
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,354.35
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Sunil Jain Kumar.
Whole Time Director
Sanjay Kumar Jain.
Managing Director
Rajesh Pokerna
Whole Time Director
Seema Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pravichandra Majumdar Popatlal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Kakodkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Jain
Whole Time Director
Manish Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santosh Kumar Jha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kodakandla Sudarshanam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd
Summary
Vasundhara Rasayans Limited was incorporated in March, 1987. The Company is the leading manufacturer and exporter of Antacids therapeutic category of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients with annual capacity of about 1500 MT of powder or its equivalent products. It started its operation in year 1990 with an Antacid API facility offering product in paste, powder and micronised grade of powder. The plant is located on National Highway between Mumbai and Goa in an Industrial Zone called Mahad which is about 170 KMS from Mumbai and about 125 KMS from the NSICT /JNPT Ports Mumbai. In addition to the API manufacturing Vasundhara is also having an API intermediate plant to handle organic products with its state of the art specialised Friedel Craft reaction facility. The manufacturing area is maintained as per GMP standards. In addition to the standard set of machinery required for production of consistent quality, efficient and smooth flow production process the heart of the production plant is the Spray Drier. It is a totally closed system that prevents any contamination and complies with GMP requirements. Air coming in contact with the product in spray drier is passed through micron filter & then heated indirectly to more than 300 DEG C. The high temperature air and the instant drying in a closed system helps to have minimum microbial contamination and any foreign matter during the drying which is the most common issues with the Antacid API. The atomizer helps to produce product wi
Read More
The Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹291.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is ₹92.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is 15.49 and 2.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd is ₹173.3 and ₹398 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.70%, 3 Years at 31.03%, 1 Year at 44.77%, 6 Month at 2.85%, 3 Month at -4.89% and 1 Month at -1.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.