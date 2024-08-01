To

The Members

Vasundhara Rasayans Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 37th Annual Report of your Company and the Audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024 together with Auditors’ Report thereon.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The performance of the Company during the year is summarized below::

(Amount in Rs.)

PARTICULARS CURRENT YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 PREVIOUS YEAR ENDED 31.03.2023 Net Sales 3701.84 3794.10 Other Income 194.12 229.77 Total Income 3895.95 4023.88 Profit for the year before exceptional items 789.50 747.57 Profit before Taxation 789.50 747.57 Provision for Taxation : Current Tax 198.79 188.71 Deferred Tax 4.79 (0.26) Profit after Tax 585.93 559.10

OPERATION AND PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Income from Operations is Rs. 3701.84 lakhs as against Rs. 3794.10 lakhs for the corresponding previous year. The Profit Before Tax is Rs. 789.50 lakhs as against Rs. 747.57 lakhs for the previous year. The Profit After Tax is Rs. 585.93 lakhs as against Rs. 559.10 lakhs for the corresponding period. The Basic Earnings Per Share for the year-ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 18.44 as against Rs. 17.59 for the corresponding previous year ended 31.03.2023.

SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURE:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Associate Company or Joint Venture. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors’ and ‘General Meetings’, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Share Capital of the Company as on 31 st March, 2024 is Rs.3,17,82,000/- divided into 31,78,200 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year, there was no change in the Paid-up Capital of the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of the Company have not recommended for transfer of any amount to the General Reserve for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your Company have recommended 20% dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs of the Company’s business, internal controls and their adequacy, risk management systems and other material developments during the financial year.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure-II.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

Corporate Social Responsibility reflects the strong commitment of the Company to improve the quality of life of the workforce and their families and also the community

and society at large. The Company considers social responsibility as an integral part of its business activities.

During the year, the Company has spent Rs. 10,00,000/- on CSR activities. A report on Corporate Social Responsibility as per Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Board’s Report as Annexure-IV.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms:

(a) That the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) That the directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 st March, 2024, on a going concern basis; and

(e) That the directors have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of independence, as required pursuant to sub-section (7) of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub

section (6) of Section 149 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to selection, appointment and remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees of the Company. The details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS:

The details of Loans, Guarantees, Securities and Investments made during the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee, as also before the Board for approval, where ever required. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseeable and repetitive nature. A statement giving details of all related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Company’s website.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in subsection (1) of section 188 is prepared in Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of subsection (3) of section 134 of the Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed herewith as “Annexure-III” to this Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee consists of Shri Pradeep Kumar Jain (Independent Director) as Chairman, Shri Pravichandra Majumdar Popatlal (Independent Director), and Sunil Kumar Jain (Whole-Time Director) as members. The Committee inter alia reviews the

Internal Control System, Reports of Internal Auditors and Compliance of various regulations. The Committee also reviews the financial statements before they are placed before the Board.

The recommendations made by the Audit Committee to the Board, from time to time during the year under review, have been accepted by the Board. Other details with respect to the Audit Committee such as its terms of reference, the meetings of the Audit Committee and attendance thereat of the members of the Committee, are separately provided in this Annual Report, as a part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is available on the Company’s website, the web link for the same is http://vrlindia.in/investorsrelation.html.

PARTICULARS IN RESPECT OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in ‘Annexure-I’ forming part of this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In terms of the requirement Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 21 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has developed and implemented the Risk Management Policy. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the management discussion and analysis report, which forms part of this report. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS AND CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMPANY :

During the year under review, the Independent Directors of the company in terms of Schedule 4 and Regulation 25(3)(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole, each Non-Independent Director and the Chairperson of the Company. Further, in terms of Section 178(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee evaluated the per-

formance of the Board as a whole and the Individual Directors. The Board also as per the provisions of Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, evaluated the performance of the Independent Directors and the Committees of the Board in terms of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Board of Directors has expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year under review Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain Independent director of the company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f 24.05.2023, and the Company has appointed Mr. Manish Jain and Ashish Kedia as independent directors of the Company and Mr. Manish Kumar Jain as a Whole-Time Director of the Company on 01.08.2024.

Further Mr. Ashish Kedia has resigned from the Board of the Company on 04.04.2024 and the Board has appointed Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain as an Additional cum Independent Director on 03.07.2024.Further there was no change in the Directors and KMP of the Company during the FY 2023-24.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the financial year under review, 8 (Eight) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of the meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period of 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits in terms of Section 73 or 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES:

The Company’s equity shares are listed on the following Stock Exchanges:

(i) BSE Limited, Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001, Maharashtra, India; The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the said Stock Exchanges for the Financial Year 2023-24.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. Mamta Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 th September, 2022, for a term of five consecutive years subject to ratification by Members at every Annual General Meeting. However, in accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on 7 th May, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting. M/s. Mamta Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn No: 328746E) have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. Mamta Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants, and Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024.

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under review.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s. S.B. Kabra & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of your Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

COST AUDITORS:

The Provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost records and audit) rules, 2014 relating to Maintenance of Cost Records and Cost Audit are not applicable to the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mrs. Rakhi Agarwal, Company Secretary in Practice, Hyderabad, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 202324. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mrs. Rakhi Agarwal, Company Secretary in Practice for the financial year 2023-24, is annexed herewith as Annexure-V. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company has implemented the procedures and adopted practices in conformity with the Code of Corporate Governance as per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

A separate report on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a Certificate from the Company’s Auditors confirming compliances forms an integral part of this Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing vigil mechanism to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and provides direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy of vigil mechanism is available on the Company's website. The Whistle Blower Policy aims for conducting the affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

A. Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197(12) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 (1) Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as follows:

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year;

Name of the Director Ratio to Median Remuneration Shri Sanjay Kumar Jain WTD 1.69 Shri Manish Kumar Jain WTD 1.69 Shri Sunil Kumar Jain CFO/WTD 2.07 Shri Rajesh Pokarna MD 5.92 Shri Seema Jain, Women Director 1.30

(ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year;

Name of Person % increase in remuneration Shri Sanjay Kumar Jain WTD --- Shri Manish Kumar Jain WTD --- Shri Sunil Kumar Jain CFO/WTD --- Shri Rajesh Pokarna MD --- Shri Seema Jain, Women Director --- Shri Santosh Kumar Jha, Com. Sec. ---

(iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year is: (0.69)

(iv) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company: 41

(v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration;

(vi) The average increase in salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in 2023-24 was 0.38% Percentage increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was Nil.

(vii) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company: Yes.

B. In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3)

of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules forms part of this Report.

Having regard to the provisions of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said Annexure is open for inspection at the Registered office of your Company. Any member interested in obtaining copy of the same may write to Company Secretary.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in nature of business of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DETAILS OF ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year, no corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, either by or against the Company, before National Company Law Tribunal.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT WITH ANY BANK OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION:

No disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions, as the Company had not made any one time settlement with any bank or financial institution during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year 31 st March, 2024 to which the financial statements relates and the date of signing of this report.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Many initiatives have been taken to support business through organizational efficiency, process change support and various employee engagement programs which has helped the Organization achieve higher productivity levels. A significant effort has been undertaken to develop leadership as well as technical/ functional capabilities in order to meet future talent requirement.

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARRASSEMENT:

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company is in compliance with the provisions relating to the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has not received any Complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Board’s Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Company’s operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes

in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Board desires to place on record its sincere appreciation for the support and cooperation that the Company received from the suppliers, customers, strategic partners, Bankers, Auditors, Registrar and Transfer Agents and all others associated with the Company. The Company has always looked upon them as partners in its progress and has happily shared with them rewards of growth. It will be the Company’s endeavor to build and nurture strong links with trade based on mutuality, respect and co-operation with each other.