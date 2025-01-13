Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.76
23.64
18.36
16.69
Net Worth
31.94
26.82
21.54
19.87
Minority Interest
Debt
1.95
4.02
1.31
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.03
0.04
0.03
Total Liabilities
33.97
30.87
22.89
19.9
Fixed Assets
2.43
0.86
0.91
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.16
0
0.32
1.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.81
22.26
10.88
17.41
Inventories
1.73
4
2.21
1.41
Inventory Days
22.69
Sundry Debtors
6.22
8.05
7.34
6.17
Debtor Days
99.29
Other Current Assets
16.2
13.87
3.95
12.94
Sundry Creditors
-1.8
-2.45
-2.2
-2.25
Creditor Days
36.21
Other Current Liabilities
-1.54
-1.21
-0.42
-0.86
Cash
9.56
7.74
10.77
0.69
Total Assets
33.96
30.86
22.88
19.89
