Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Balance Sheet

288.5
(1.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:08:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.18

3.18

3.18

3.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.76

23.64

18.36

16.69

Net Worth

31.94

26.82

21.54

19.87

Minority Interest

Debt

1.95

4.02

1.31

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.08

0.03

0.04

0.03

Total Liabilities

33.97

30.87

22.89

19.9

Fixed Assets

2.43

0.86

0.91

0.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.16

0

0.32

1.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.81

22.26

10.88

17.41

Inventories

1.73

4

2.21

1.41

Inventory Days

22.69

Sundry Debtors

6.22

8.05

7.34

6.17

Debtor Days

99.29

Other Current Assets

16.2

13.87

3.95

12.94

Sundry Creditors

-1.8

-2.45

-2.2

-2.25

Creditor Days

36.21

Other Current Liabilities

-1.54

-1.21

-0.42

-0.86

Cash

9.56

7.74

10.77

0.69

Total Assets

33.96

30.86

22.88

19.89

