|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.67
21.28
16.59
15.44
yoy growth (%)
6.55
28.24
7.45
0.7
Raw materials
-10.72
-9.27
-7.74
-6.76
As % of sales
47.29
43.56
46.64
43.79
Employee costs
-3.88
-3.48
-2.72
-3.06
As % of sales
17.12
16.39
16.43
19.87
Other costs
-5.03
-5.7
-4.34
-3.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.2
26.81
26.17
25.82
Operating profit
3.03
2.81
1.78
1.62
OPM
13.37
13.22
10.73
10.5
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.02
-0.31
-0.55
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
-0.14
-0.36
Other income
0.99
1.14
8.04
0.44
Profit before tax
3.96
3.9
9.36
1.14
Taxes
-1.02
-0.91
-2.53
-0.68
Tax rate
-25.9
-23.5
-27.07
-59.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.93
2.98
6.82
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.3
0
Net profit
2.93
2.98
6.51
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-1.76
-54.16
1,311.97
95.49
NPM
12.94
14.04
39.28
2.98
