Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

289.95
(1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.67

21.28

16.59

15.44

yoy growth (%)

6.55

28.24

7.45

0.7

Raw materials

-10.72

-9.27

-7.74

-6.76

As % of sales

47.29

43.56

46.64

43.79

Employee costs

-3.88

-3.48

-2.72

-3.06

As % of sales

17.12

16.39

16.43

19.87

Other costs

-5.03

-5.7

-4.34

-3.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.2

26.81

26.17

25.82

Operating profit

3.03

2.81

1.78

1.62

OPM

13.37

13.22

10.73

10.5

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.02

-0.31

-0.55

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

-0.14

-0.36

Other income

0.99

1.14

8.04

0.44

Profit before tax

3.96

3.9

9.36

1.14

Taxes

-1.02

-0.91

-2.53

-0.68

Tax rate

-25.9

-23.5

-27.07

-59.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.93

2.98

6.82

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.3

0

Net profit

2.93

2.98

6.51

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-1.76

-54.16

1,311.97

95.49

NPM

12.94

14.04

39.28

2.98

