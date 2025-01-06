iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

291.95
(2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd

Vasundhara Rasy. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.96

3.9

9.36

1.14

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.02

-0.31

-0.55

Tax paid

-1.02

-0.91

-2.53

-0.68

Working capital

-6.69

2.44

9.78

-1.16

Other operating items

Operating

-3.8

5.4

16.29

-1.25

Capital expenditure

0.42

0.27

-16.95

-0.04

Free cash flow

-3.38

5.67

-0.65

-1.29

Equity raised

27.98

21.8

8.39

7.85

Investing

0.15

-0.13

1.03

-0.11

Financing

0

-1.41

4.51

6.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0.31

0.31

Net in cash

24.74

25.93

13.59

13.03

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd

