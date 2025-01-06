Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.96
3.9
9.36
1.14
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.02
-0.31
-0.55
Tax paid
-1.02
-0.91
-2.53
-0.68
Working capital
-6.69
2.44
9.78
-1.16
Other operating items
Operating
-3.8
5.4
16.29
-1.25
Capital expenditure
0.42
0.27
-16.95
-0.04
Free cash flow
-3.38
5.67
-0.65
-1.29
Equity raised
27.98
21.8
8.39
7.85
Investing
0.15
-0.13
1.03
-0.11
Financing
0
-1.41
4.51
6.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0.31
0.31
Net in cash
24.74
25.93
13.59
13.03
