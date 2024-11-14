Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) To recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. ii) To consider and approve Day Date time draft notice of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) appointment of Scrutinizers for the AGM and e-voting process book closure dates draft directors report along with the other items of the Agenda Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024