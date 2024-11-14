iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd Board Meeting

285.8
(2.51%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:03:00 PM

Vasundhara Rasy. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) To recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. ii) To consider and approve Day Date time draft notice of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) appointment of Scrutinizers for the AGM and e-voting process book closure dates draft directors report along with the other items of the Agenda Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31stDecember 2023. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12.02.2024 Approved and taken on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

