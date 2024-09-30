The 37th Annual general meeting of the Company would be held on 3oth September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M through video conferencing /other audio visual means(OAVM) Intimation reagrding the proceeding of the 37th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Intimation of voting results for 37th Annual General meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)