TO THE MEMBERS OF VEDANT ASSET LIMITED

Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Vedant Asset Limited ("the Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. The Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement has been done in pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. This statement is responsibility of the Companys Management and has been approved by the Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to issue an audit report on these financial statements based on our report.

Basis of Opinion

We have conducted the audit of the standalone financial statements of Vedant Asset Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and best of our information and explanations give to us, the standalone financial statements as on 31st March 2024 are -

i. Presented in accordance to the requirements of Regulation 33 of 5EBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

ii. Gives a true and fair view of the accounts in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India and have been prepared on the basis of going concern concept.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.