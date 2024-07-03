SectorFinance
Open₹79.11
Prev. Close₹83.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.18
Day's High₹79.11
Day's Low₹79.11
52 Week's High₹192.5
52 Week's Low₹36.5
Book Value₹19.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.85
P/E97.96
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.76
2.76
2.01
2.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.67
2.43
0.28
0.13
Net Worth
5.43
5.19
2.29
2.14
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3.24
3.18
1.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.24
3.18
1.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.2
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lallit Tripathi
Whole-time Director
Rama Tripathi
Director
Priyanka Maheshwari
Independent Director
GAUTAM JAIN
Independent Director
Gaurav Bagroy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vedant Asset Ltd
Summary
Vedant Asset Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited on July 7, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited to Vedant Asset Private Limited on November 29, 2017. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Vedant Asset Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 3, 2022. Promoted by Mr. Lallit Tripathi and Mrs. Priyanka Maheshwari, the Company is presently into the field of providing financial services, mutual fund distribution and financial distribution services. As of now, it is associated with Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (JRGB), Bank of India and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB) for providing financial services. Under mutual fund distribution business, it is currently acting as a broker for 22 different fund house with the AUM of over 100 crores of which ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund are some prominent names. Apart from the mutual fund distribution services, it help the people in taking the insurance policies and help in obtaining financial assistance through banks. It provide all types of insurance through their CSP both Life and General insurance.Apart from this, it seeks toward expanding services in the field of dis
Read More
The Vedant Asset Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedant Asset Ltd is ₹21.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vedant Asset Ltd is 97.96 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedant Asset Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedant Asset Ltd is ₹36.5 and ₹192.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vedant Asset Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.86%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at 113.57%, 3 Month at -36.36% and 1 Month at -43.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.