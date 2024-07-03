Summary

Vedant Asset Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited on July 7, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited to Vedant Asset Private Limited on November 29, 2017. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Vedant Asset Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 3, 2022. Promoted by Mr. Lallit Tripathi and Mrs. Priyanka Maheshwari, the Company is presently into the field of providing financial services, mutual fund distribution and financial distribution services. As of now, it is associated with Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (JRGB), Bank of India and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB) for providing financial services. Under mutual fund distribution business, it is currently acting as a broker for 22 different fund house with the AUM of over 100 crores of which ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund are some prominent names. Apart from the mutual fund distribution services, it help the people in taking the insurance policies and help in obtaining financial assistance through banks. It provide all types of insurance through their CSP both Life and General insurance.Apart from this, it seeks toward expanding services in the field of dis

