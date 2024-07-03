iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedant Asset Ltd Share Price

79.11
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.11
  • Day's High79.11
  • 52 Wk High192.5
  • Prev. Close83.27
  • Day's Low79.11
  • 52 Wk Low 36.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.18
  • P/E97.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.66
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.85
  • Div. Yield0
Vedant Asset Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

79.11

Prev. Close

83.27

Turnover(Lac.)

1.18

Day's High

79.11

Day's Low

79.11

52 Week's High

192.5

52 Week's Low

36.5

Book Value

19.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.85

P/E

97.96

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

Vedant Asset Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vedant Asset Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vedant Asset Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.16%

Non-Promoter- 26.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vedant Asset Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.76

2.76

2.01

2.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.67

2.43

0.28

0.13

Net Worth

5.43

5.19

2.29

2.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3.24

3.18

1.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.24

3.18

1.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.2

0.09

View Annually Results

Vedant Asset Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vedant Asset Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lallit Tripathi

Whole-time Director

Rama Tripathi

Director

Priyanka Maheshwari

Independent Director

GAUTAM JAIN

Independent Director

Gaurav Bagroy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vedant Asset Ltd

Summary

Vedant Asset Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited on July 7, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited to Vedant Asset Private Limited on November 29, 2017. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Vedant Asset Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 3, 2022. Promoted by Mr. Lallit Tripathi and Mrs. Priyanka Maheshwari, the Company is presently into the field of providing financial services, mutual fund distribution and financial distribution services. As of now, it is associated with Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (JRGB), Bank of India and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB) for providing financial services. Under mutual fund distribution business, it is currently acting as a broker for 22 different fund house with the AUM of over 100 crores of which ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund are some prominent names. Apart from the mutual fund distribution services, it help the people in taking the insurance policies and help in obtaining financial assistance through banks. It provide all types of insurance through their CSP both Life and General insurance.Apart from this, it seeks toward expanding services in the field of dis
Company FAQs

What is the Vedant Asset Ltd share price today?

The Vedant Asset Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Asset Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedant Asset Ltd is ₹21.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedant Asset Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedant Asset Ltd is 97.96 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedant Asset Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedant Asset Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedant Asset Ltd is ₹36.5 and ₹192.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vedant Asset Ltd?

Vedant Asset Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.86%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at 113.57%, 3 Month at -36.36% and 1 Month at -43.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedant Asset Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedant Asset Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.84 %

