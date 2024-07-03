Vedant Asset Ltd Summary

Vedant Asset Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited on July 7, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Vedant Asset Advisors Private Limited to Vedant Asset Private Limited on November 29, 2017. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Vedant Asset Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 3, 2022. Promoted by Mr. Lallit Tripathi and Mrs. Priyanka Maheshwari, the Company is presently into the field of providing financial services, mutual fund distribution and financial distribution services. As of now, it is associated with Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (JRGB), Bank of India and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB) for providing financial services. Under mutual fund distribution business, it is currently acting as a broker for 22 different fund house with the AUM of over 100 crores of which ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund are some prominent names. Apart from the mutual fund distribution services, it help the people in taking the insurance policies and help in obtaining financial assistance through banks. It provide all types of insurance through their CSP both Life and General insurance.Apart from this, it seeks toward expanding services in the field of disbursing Government DBT subsidies, Adhaar linked subsidies and providing essential services through network of Vedant Mitra Kendra.The Company is engaged in the business as a Corporate Business Correspondents (BC) of Bank of India, Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (JRGB) and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB) and as Mutual Funds Distribution through a partner base of more than 350 Vedant Mitra partners working in various rural and semi-urban locations and handling more than 100 crores of assets under Mutual Fund distribution business. Its Vedant Mitra Kendra acts as Banking - Customer services Point (CSPs) to fulfil all the necessary banking requirements of the people, Adhaar enabled payment system, Direct Money Transfer (DMT), investment in Mutual Funds - mPOS, PAN related services, Insurance services, Loan services and recharge services along with Air, rail and Bus ticketing etc. Under the application of VedantPay, customer can using their ATM, Debit and Credit card withdraw the money using the mATM machines through the partners. In this way the partner attached with Vedantpay can earn through commission and take Banking facilities to these remote and rural locations. The money given to the customers will get transferred to respected bank accounts of the Partner through UPI mechanism.