|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Nov 2024
|24 Nov 2024
|The Board hereby approves the reappointment of the Independent Directors and schedules EGM on 24-11-2024 for the approval from the members. The Board also takes a note on the resignation of the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. as per the notice attached The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM. Hence the company shall keep its Register of Members and Share Transfer Book closed from 18th November, 2024 to 24th November, 2024 (Both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) Submission of proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.11.2024) The Scrutinizers Report for the voting results for the EGM held on 24.11.2024 is hereby updated. The outcome of EGM held on 24.11.2024 is hereby updated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.