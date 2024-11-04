The Board hereby approves the reappointment of the Independent Directors and schedules EGM on 24-11-2024 for the approval from the members. The Board also takes a note on the resignation of the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. as per the notice attached The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM. Hence the company shall keep its Register of Members and Share Transfer Book closed from 18th November, 2024 to 24th November, 2024 (Both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) Submission of proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.11.2024) The Scrutinizers Report for the voting results for the EGM held on 24.11.2024 is hereby updated. The outcome of EGM held on 24.11.2024 is hereby updated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)