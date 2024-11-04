iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vedant Asset Ltd EGM

74.6
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Vedant Asset CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Nov 202424 Nov 2024
The Board hereby approves the reappointment of the Independent Directors and schedules EGM on 24-11-2024 for the approval from the members. The Board also takes a note on the resignation of the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. as per the notice attached The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM. Hence the company shall keep its Register of Members and Share Transfer Book closed from 18th November, 2024 to 24th November, 2024 (Both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) Submission of proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.11.2024) The Scrutinizers Report for the voting results for the EGM held on 24.11.2024 is hereby updated. The outcome of EGM held on 24.11.2024 is hereby updated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)

Vedant Asset: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedant Asset Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.