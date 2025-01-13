Vedant Asset Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.76
2.76
2.01
2.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.67
2.43
0.28
0.13
Net Worth
5.43
5.19
2.29
2.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.01
0.07
0
Total Liabilities
5.45
5.2
2.36
2.31
Fixed Assets
1.22
0.48
0.21
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
3.42
0.85
1.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.08
0.01
Networking Capital
0.38
1
0.98
0.3
Inventories
0.16
0.18
0.21
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.29
0.02
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.27
1.08
1.02
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.03
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.12
-0.25
-0.21
-0.07
Cash
3.6
0.31
0.24
0.53
Total Assets
5.45
5.21
2.36
2.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.