Vedant Asset Ltd Balance Sheet

67.84
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.76

2.76

2.01

2.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.67

2.43

0.28

0.13

Net Worth

5.43

5.19

2.29

2.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.01

0.07

0

Total Liabilities

5.45

5.2

2.36

2.31

Fixed Assets

1.22

0.48

0.21

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

3.42

0.85

1.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.08

0.01

Networking Capital

0.38

1

0.98

0.3

Inventories

0.16

0.18

0.21

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.29

0.02

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.27

1.08

1.02

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.03

-0.04

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.12

-0.25

-0.21

-0.07

Cash

3.6

0.31

0.24

0.53

Total Assets

5.45

5.21

2.36

2.33

