|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Vedant Asset Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the appointment of CS Shikha Agarwal as Secretarial Auditor of the company for Financial Year 2024-25. CS Shikha Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary, is hereby appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Vedant Asset Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 at 4 p.m. at 3rd Floor Gayways House Pee Pee Compound Ranchi-834001 Jharkhand to inter-alia transact the following businesses: 1) To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the limited review report thereon and other related matters. 2) Any other item with the permission of Chair. Please find attached the unaudited financials as on 30.09.2024 and appointment of Mrs. Pooja Pandey as CFO (KMP) of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Vedant Asset Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The company hereby intimates the reappointment of its independent directors for the second term. The Board hereby approves the reappointment of the Independent Directors and schedules EGM on 24-11-2024 for the approval from the members. The Board also takes a note on the resignation of the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 02/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Vedant Asset Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on 05-09-2024 on a shorter notice for the agendas as mentioned in the attached intimation of the Board Meeting. The Board has hereby decided to convene the 9th Annual General Meeting of the company on 27th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Vedant Asset Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Divestment of holdings made in Kartik Credit Private Limited and to discuss on the non compliance identified by the exchange. The Board has approved the divestment of 100% shares of Kartik Credit Private Limited which was a Wholly owned subsidiary of Vedant Asset Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Vedant Asset Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report of the Auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Vedant Asset Limited hereby submits the Annual Financial Statements of the company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ending 31-03-2024. Vedant Asset Limited hereby submit its Annual Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ending 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
