|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|24 Nov 2024
|The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 24th November, 2024 at 4 p.m. through VC/OAVM. Hence the company shall keep its Register of Members and Share Transfer Book closed from 18th November, 2024 to 24th November, 2024 (Both days inclusive)
|BookCloser
|17 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.