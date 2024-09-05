|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 The 9th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 27th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Submission of Proceedings of the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27-09-2024 at 4:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.