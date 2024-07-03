Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Summary

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Limited (VLEWL) was established in August, 1974, Coimbatore, India. The Company is the pioneer in the manufacture of Two for one Twister in India and have sold more than 7000 machines in India and in export market. The Company also manufactures Precision Assembly Winders. The Two for one Twisters are produced at Sengalipalayam factory, in Coimbatore. The Company was promoted by V J Jayaraman and his family.The Company started operations in year 1975 to produce Twisting machines. It has been specializing in the Twisting machines and Automatic Cone Winder was introduced to the product line in the year 1998. Prior to this, it diversified into textile spinning in the year 1993 and the textile unit now functions under a wholly owned subsidiary from 2003.The textile process house at Mettupalayam was set up initially to produce/process 600 kg pd each of dyed/bleached yarn. It has installed four windmills each of 225 KVA capacity at Kethanur in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to facilitate its future plans. To provide a smooth transition into yarn manufacture, it acquired a running textile mill at Udumalpet producing fine count yarn. The 7696 spindles mill was modernised and spindle strength progressively increased to 11520 in 1994-95. The new mill at Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, is working at full capacity (15360 spindles) from Mar.96.The company obtained the ISO 9002 certification from TUV, Germany, for its engineering unit at Sengalipalayam unit and ISO 9001 certification for its engineering unit at Kariampalayam.The companys new project to manufacture automatic cone winders for which it has entered into a joint venture with Savio Machine Tessili, Italy has commenced production. The new Garment Division of the Subsidiary, M/s Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Limited commenced commercial production in 2006-07.Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Limited, the erstwhile wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company was merged with the Company by amalgamation from 1.4.2014.