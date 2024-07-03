Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹90.87
Prev. Close₹90.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹90.87
Day's Low₹87.05
52 Week's High₹130
52 Week's Low₹42.61
Book Value₹33.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
12.24
12.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.43
17.39
29.61
28.24
Net Worth
18.5
22.46
41.85
40.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.31
68.77
81.35
88.26
yoy growth (%)
-25.38
-15.46
-7.82
12.01
Raw materials
-33.11
-53.57
-52.95
-51.03
As % of sales
64.53
77.9
65.08
57.81
Employee costs
-7.78
-10.95
-14.32
-14.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.98
-9.2
-7.73
-1.1
Depreciation
-2.44
-2.56
-4.07
-4.68
Tax paid
0.03
-4.19
2.28
-0.6
Working capital
5.79
-24.6
9.84
14.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.38
-15.46
-7.82
12.01
Op profit growth
-107.04
123.33
-196.62
-618.76
EBIT growth
-82.06
23.37
1,047.73
-88.42
Net profit growth
-77.99
145.87
217.76
-56.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
87.09
63.97
74.95
51.32
68.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.09
63.97
74.95
51.32
68.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.43
0.32
0.87
0.46
1.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
V. J. Jayaraman
Managing Director & CEO
J Anand
Whole-time Director
D Ranganathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arthi Anand
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Narendra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaiyampalayam Krishnama Naidu Swaminathan
Independent Director
R GURUBATHAM
Independent Director
Sasirekha Vengatesh
Independent Director
Tamrapami Srinivasan Venkata Rajagopa
Reports by Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd
Summary
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Limited (VLEWL) was established in August, 1974, Coimbatore, India. The Company is the pioneer in the manufacture of Two for one Twister in India and have sold more than 7000 machines in India and in export market. The Company also manufactures Precision Assembly Winders. The Two for one Twisters are produced at Sengalipalayam factory, in Coimbatore. The Company was promoted by V J Jayaraman and his family.The Company started operations in year 1975 to produce Twisting machines. It has been specializing in the Twisting machines and Automatic Cone Winder was introduced to the product line in the year 1998. Prior to this, it diversified into textile spinning in the year 1993 and the textile unit now functions under a wholly owned subsidiary from 2003.The textile process house at Mettupalayam was set up initially to produce/process 600 kg pd each of dyed/bleached yarn. It has installed four windmills each of 225 KVA capacity at Kethanur in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to facilitate its future plans. To provide a smooth transition into yarn manufacture, it acquired a running textile mill at Udumalpet producing fine count yarn. The 7696 spindles mill was modernised and spindle strength progressively increased to 11520 in 1994-95. The new mill at Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, is working at full capacity (15360 spindles) from Mar.96.The company obtained the ISO 9002 certification from TUV, Germany, for its engineering unit at Sengalipalayam unit and ISO 9001
Read More
The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹87.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹44.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is 0 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹42.61 and ₹130 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.39%, 3 Years at 14.37%, 1 Year at 97.68%, 6 Month at 50.83%, 3 Month at 26.47% and 1 Month at 24.83%.
