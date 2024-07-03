iifl-logo-icon 1
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Share Price

87.05
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:06:00 AM

  • Open90.87
  • Day's High90.87
  • 52 Wk High130
  • Prev. Close90.5
  • Day's Low87.05
  • 52 Wk Low 42.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

90.87

Prev. Close

90.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

90.87

Day's Low

87.05

52 Week's High

130

52 Week's Low

42.61

Book Value

33.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.41%

Foreign: 1.40%

Indian: 63.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 34.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.07

5.07

12.24

12.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.43

17.39

29.61

28.24

Net Worth

18.5

22.46

41.85

40.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.31

68.77

81.35

88.26

yoy growth (%)

-25.38

-15.46

-7.82

12.01

Raw materials

-33.11

-53.57

-52.95

-51.03

As % of sales

64.53

77.9

65.08

57.81

Employee costs

-7.78

-10.95

-14.32

-14.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.98

-9.2

-7.73

-1.1

Depreciation

-2.44

-2.56

-4.07

-4.68

Tax paid

0.03

-4.19

2.28

-0.6

Working capital

5.79

-24.6

9.84

14.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.38

-15.46

-7.82

12.01

Op profit growth

-107.04

123.33

-196.62

-618.76

EBIT growth

-82.06

23.37

1,047.73

-88.42

Net profit growth

-77.99

145.87

217.76

-56.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

87.09

63.97

74.95

51.32

68.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.09

63.97

74.95

51.32

68.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.43

0.32

0.87

0.46

1.74

View Annually Results

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

V. J. Jayaraman

Managing Director & CEO

J Anand

Whole-time Director

D Ranganathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arthi Anand

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Narendra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaiyampalayam Krishnama Naidu Swaminathan

Independent Director

R GURUBATHAM

Independent Director

Sasirekha Vengatesh

Independent Director

Tamrapami Srinivasan Venkata Rajagopa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd

Summary

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Limited (VLEWL) was established in August, 1974, Coimbatore, India. The Company is the pioneer in the manufacture of Two for one Twister in India and have sold more than 7000 machines in India and in export market. The Company also manufactures Precision Assembly Winders. The Two for one Twisters are produced at Sengalipalayam factory, in Coimbatore. The Company was promoted by V J Jayaraman and his family.The Company started operations in year 1975 to produce Twisting machines. It has been specializing in the Twisting machines and Automatic Cone Winder was introduced to the product line in the year 1998. Prior to this, it diversified into textile spinning in the year 1993 and the textile unit now functions under a wholly owned subsidiary from 2003.The textile process house at Mettupalayam was set up initially to produce/process 600 kg pd each of dyed/bleached yarn. It has installed four windmills each of 225 KVA capacity at Kethanur in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to facilitate its future plans. To provide a smooth transition into yarn manufacture, it acquired a running textile mill at Udumalpet producing fine count yarn. The 7696 spindles mill was modernised and spindle strength progressively increased to 11520 in 1994-95. The new mill at Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, is working at full capacity (15360 spindles) from Mar.96.The company obtained the ISO 9002 certification from TUV, Germany, for its engineering unit at Sengalipalayam unit and ISO 9001
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd share price today?

The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹87.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹44.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is 0 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹42.61 and ₹130 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd?

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.39%, 3 Years at 14.37%, 1 Year at 97.68%, 6 Month at 50.83%, 3 Month at 26.47% and 1 Month at 24.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.24 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 34.75 %

