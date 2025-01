Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 19 Oct 2024

VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER / PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 2024 WITH OTHER REGULAR SUBJECTS. SUBMITTED THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER / HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE MEETING HELD ON 11-11-2024 AT 04.30 PM WITH UNQUALIFIED LIMITED REVIEW REPORT BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS M/S. N R D ASSOCIATES. SIGNED DECLARATION OF UNMODIFIED OPINION WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT IS ENCLOSED. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

WE HEREBY INTIMATE THAT FOLLOWING THREE DIRECTORS BY NAME 1)N.M. ANANTHAPADMANABHAN (DIN 00014436) 2) N. ATHIMOOLAM NAIDU (DIN 01410988) AND 3) B.SRIRAM (DIN 00151097) HAVE RETIRED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 ON THE EXPIRY OF THEIR 2ND TERM OF CONSECUTIVE FIVE YEARS IN THE OFFICE. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE TAKEN ON RECORD OF THEIR RETIREMENT AT THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24/09/2024.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 2024 ALONG WITH OTHER REGULAR SUBJECTS. THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED BOTH STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FOR THE QUARTER ENDED WITH THE LIMITED REVIEW REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS M/S. NRD ASSOCIATES WITH UNMODIFIED OPINION SUBMITTED. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 9 May 2024

VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2024 ALONG WITH OTHER SUBJECTS. SUBMITTED THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE MEETING HELD ON 2-05-2024 AT 10.30 AM WITH UNQUALIFIED AUDIT REPORT BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS M/S.N R D ASSOCIATES. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) SUBMITTED THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE MEETING HELD ON 29-05-2024 AT 10.30AM WITH UNQUALIFIED AUDIT REPORT BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS M/S.N R D ASSOCIATES. SIGNED DECLARATION REGARDING AUDIT REPORT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS ENCLOSED AS UNMODIFIED OPINION. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024