Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
22.89
15.99
22.11
21.29
24.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.89
15.99
22.11
21.29
24.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.48
0.33
2.35
0.4
0.38
Total Income
23.36
16.32
24.46
21.68
25.27
Total Expenditure
22.43
16.87
22.75
21.82
25.41
PBIDT
0.93
-0.55
1.72
-0.14
-0.15
Interest
0.71
0.61
0.62
0.54
0.56
PBDT
0.22
-1.17
1.09
-0.68
-0.71
Depreciation
0.61
0.61
0.59
0.62
0.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.09
-0.07
0.03
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.33
-1.68
0.57
-1.33
-1.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.29
-1.72
0.6
-1.39
-1.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.29
-1.72
0.6
-1.39
-1.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.65
-3.31
1.13
-2.63
-2.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.06
-3.43
7.77
-0.65
-0.6
PBDTM(%)
0.96
-7.31
4.92
-3.19
-2.85
PATM(%)
-1.44
-10.5
2.57
-6.24
-4.98
