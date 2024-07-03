iifl-logo-icon 1
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Quarterly Results

81.69
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

22.89

15.99

22.11

21.29

24.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.89

15.99

22.11

21.29

24.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.48

0.33

2.35

0.4

0.38

Total Income

23.36

16.32

24.46

21.68

25.27

Total Expenditure

22.43

16.87

22.75

21.82

25.41

PBIDT

0.93

-0.55

1.72

-0.14

-0.15

Interest

0.71

0.61

0.62

0.54

0.56

PBDT

0.22

-1.17

1.09

-0.68

-0.71

Depreciation

0.61

0.61

0.59

0.62

0.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.09

-0.07

0.03

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.33

-1.68

0.57

-1.33

-1.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.29

-1.72

0.6

-1.39

-1.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.29

-1.72

0.6

-1.39

-1.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.65

-3.31

1.13

-2.63

-2.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.06

-3.43

7.77

-0.65

-0.6

PBDTM(%)

0.96

-7.31

4.92

-3.19

-2.85

PATM(%)

-1.44

-10.5

2.57

-6.24

-4.98

