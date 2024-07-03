iifl-logo-icon 1
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

77.61
(-4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

64.98

52.88

54.22

28.36

53.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.98

52.88

54.22

28.36

53.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

0.22

0.79

0.13

1.82

Total Income

66.06

53.11

55.01

28.49

55.3

Total Expenditure

67.76

62.16

49.98

28.67

54.31

PBIDT

-1.7

-9.05

5.03

-0.19

0.98

Interest

1.75

1.59

1.46

1.02

0.79

PBDT

-3.45

-10.64

3.56

-1.2

0.19

Depreciation

1.85

1.89

1.93

1.8

1.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.17

-0.12

-0.09

-0.1

-0.45

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.13

-12.41

1.72

-2.9

-1.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.18

-12.49

1.74

-2.96

-1.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.18

-12.49

1.74

-2.96

-1.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.11

-24.47

3.39

-5.71

-2.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.07

5.07

0.1

5.07

5.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.61

-17.11

9.27

-0.66

1.83

PBDTM(%)

-5.3

-20.12

6.56

-4.23

0.35

PATM(%)

-7.89

-23.46

3.17

-10.22

-2.24

