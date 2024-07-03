Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
64.98
52.88
54.22
28.36
53.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.98
52.88
54.22
28.36
53.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.08
0.22
0.79
0.13
1.82
Total Income
66.06
53.11
55.01
28.49
55.3
Total Expenditure
67.76
62.16
49.98
28.67
54.31
PBIDT
-1.7
-9.05
5.03
-0.19
0.98
Interest
1.75
1.59
1.46
1.02
0.79
PBDT
-3.45
-10.64
3.56
-1.2
0.19
Depreciation
1.85
1.89
1.93
1.8
1.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.17
-0.12
-0.09
-0.1
-0.45
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.13
-12.41
1.72
-2.9
-1.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.18
-12.49
1.74
-2.96
-1.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.18
-12.49
1.74
-2.96
-1.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.11
-24.47
3.39
-5.71
-2.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.07
5.07
0.1
5.07
5.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.61
-17.11
9.27
-0.66
1.83
PBDTM(%)
-5.3
-20.12
6.56
-4.23
0.35
PATM(%)
-7.89
-23.46
3.17
-10.22
-2.24
