Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.98
-9.2
-7.73
-1.1
Depreciation
-2.44
-2.56
-4.07
-4.68
Tax paid
0.03
-4.19
2.28
-0.6
Working capital
5.79
-24.6
9.84
14.2
Other operating items
Operating
0.4
-40.56
0.31
7.79
Capital expenditure
4.53
1.75
2.3
-70.91
Free cash flow
4.93
-38.81
2.61
-63.11
Equity raised
76.17
103.06
114.62
112.22
Investing
0.73
-0.71
0.39
-8.01
Financing
20.3
-3.23
22.62
17.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
102.13
60.31
140.25
58.57
