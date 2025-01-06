iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

85.98
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd

Veejay Lak. Eng. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.98

-9.2

-7.73

-1.1

Depreciation

-2.44

-2.56

-4.07

-4.68

Tax paid

0.03

-4.19

2.28

-0.6

Working capital

5.79

-24.6

9.84

14.2

Other operating items

Operating

0.4

-40.56

0.31

7.79

Capital expenditure

4.53

1.75

2.3

-70.91

Free cash flow

4.93

-38.81

2.61

-63.11

Equity raised

76.17

103.06

114.62

112.22

Investing

0.73

-0.71

0.39

-8.01

Financing

20.3

-3.23

22.62

17.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

102.13

60.31

140.25

58.57

Veejay Lak. Eng. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.