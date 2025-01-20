iifl-logo-icon 1
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Key Ratios

78.65
(-0.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.38

-15.46

-11.13

16.19

Op profit growth

-107.04

123.33

-190.66

-652.87

EBIT growth

-82.06

27.44

2,426.27

-94.91

Net profit growth

-77.9

157.2

314.98

-68.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1

-10.68

-4.04

3.96

EBIT margin

-2.85

-11.88

-7.88

-0.27

Net profit margin

-5.8

-19.58

-6.43

-1.37

RoCE

-2.42

-10.68

-7.19

-0.31

RoNW

-1.72

-6.56

-2.14

-0.51

RoA

-1.23

-4.4

-1.46

-0.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.81

-26.42

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.68

-31.62

-18.36

-11.72

Book value per share

82.63

87.38

115.04

125.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.49

-0.77

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.44

-0.64

-2.69

-4.48

P/B

0.31

0.23

0.43

0.41

EV/EBIDTA

35.22

-4.15

-20.54

8.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.14

45.6

-30.39

123.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.41

17.85

14.31

13.23

Inventory days

136.24

141.86

146.52

96.71

Creditor days

-47.38

-35.62

-23.97

-23.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.96

7.95

5.77

0.81

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.29

0.39

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

40.73

-1.75

-6.96

2.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.53

-77.9

-65.08

-54.35

Employee costs

-15.16

-15.93

-17.6

-16.23

Other costs

-19.29

-16.84

-21.34

-25.44

