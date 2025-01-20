Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.38
-15.46
-11.13
16.19
Op profit growth
-107.04
123.33
-190.66
-652.87
EBIT growth
-82.06
27.44
2,426.27
-94.91
Net profit growth
-77.9
157.2
314.98
-68.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1
-10.68
-4.04
3.96
EBIT margin
-2.85
-11.88
-7.88
-0.27
Net profit margin
-5.8
-19.58
-6.43
-1.37
RoCE
-2.42
-10.68
-7.19
-0.31
RoNW
-1.72
-6.56
-2.14
-0.51
RoA
-1.23
-4.4
-1.46
-0.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.81
-26.42
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.68
-31.62
-18.36
-11.72
Book value per share
82.63
87.38
115.04
125.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.49
-0.77
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.44
-0.64
-2.69
-4.48
P/B
0.31
0.23
0.43
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
35.22
-4.15
-20.54
8.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.14
45.6
-30.39
123.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.41
17.85
14.31
13.23
Inventory days
136.24
141.86
146.52
96.71
Creditor days
-47.38
-35.62
-23.97
-23.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.96
7.95
5.77
0.81
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.29
0.39
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
40.73
-1.75
-6.96
2.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.53
-77.9
-65.08
-54.35
Employee costs
-15.16
-15.93
-17.6
-16.23
Other costs
-19.29
-16.84
-21.34
-25.44
