Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.4
(-3.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.31

68.77

81.35

88.26

yoy growth (%)

-25.38

-15.46

-7.82

12.01

Raw materials

-33.11

-53.57

-52.95

-51.03

As % of sales

64.53

77.9

65.08

57.81

Employee costs

-7.78

-10.95

-14.32

-14.79

As % of sales

15.16

15.93

17.6

16.75

Other costs

-9.9

-11.58

-17.36

-19.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.29

16.84

21.34

21.56

Operating profit

0.51

-7.34

-3.29

3.4

OPM

1

-10.68

-4.04

3.85

Depreciation

-2.44

-2.56

-4.07

-4.68

Interest expense

-1.51

-1.02

-1.11

-0.53

Other income

0.45

1.74

0.74

0.7

Profit before tax

-2.98

-9.2

-7.73

-1.1

Taxes

0.03

-4.19

2.28

-0.6

Tax rate

-1.14

45.6

-29.56

54.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.94

-13.39

-5.44

-1.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.94

-13.39

-5.44

-1.71

yoy growth (%)

-77.99

145.87

217.76

-56.55

NPM

-5.74

-19.48

-6.69

-1.94

