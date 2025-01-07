Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.31
68.77
81.35
88.26
yoy growth (%)
-25.38
-15.46
-7.82
12.01
Raw materials
-33.11
-53.57
-52.95
-51.03
As % of sales
64.53
77.9
65.08
57.81
Employee costs
-7.78
-10.95
-14.32
-14.79
As % of sales
15.16
15.93
17.6
16.75
Other costs
-9.9
-11.58
-17.36
-19.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.29
16.84
21.34
21.56
Operating profit
0.51
-7.34
-3.29
3.4
OPM
1
-10.68
-4.04
3.85
Depreciation
-2.44
-2.56
-4.07
-4.68
Interest expense
-1.51
-1.02
-1.11
-0.53
Other income
0.45
1.74
0.74
0.7
Profit before tax
-2.98
-9.2
-7.73
-1.1
Taxes
0.03
-4.19
2.28
-0.6
Tax rate
-1.14
45.6
-29.56
54.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.94
-13.39
-5.44
-1.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.94
-13.39
-5.44
-1.71
yoy growth (%)
-77.99
145.87
217.76
-56.55
NPM
-5.74
-19.48
-6.69
-1.94
