Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Management Discussions

As required under Reg.34(2)(e) read with Schedule V-B(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, a detailed report on the Management Discussion and Analysis is given below.

industry structure and developments

The Company started its operations in the year 1975 to produce yarn Twisting Machines and diversified into textile spinning in the year 1993. Both the twisting machines produced and the yarn and fabrics produced in the textile units are used in the textile industry.

Indian textile industry is one of the largest industries in the world with a large manufacturing base with a strong presence across the entire value chain. The Textile and Apparel Sector is the second largest employer after agriculture providing direct and indirect employment to crores of people. The Governments both at the State and Central levels have been supporting the growth of the industry through various fiscal incentives. In addition to catering to domestic consumption the industry also exports the textile products worldwide. Before the industry could fully recover from the Covid crisis it has been impacted to some extent by the Russia Ukrine war.

Opportunities and threats

Textile Industry caters to the basic needs and is a growing industry. Governments both at the Central and State Level are giving all support for the growth of the industry. There is good scope for increasing the export of textile products.

The Textile and Apparel Industry has a wide spectrum of activities from fibre to apparels and our Company produces yarn and fabrics made of cotton. The Engineering division produces twisting machines used in spinning industry for twisting all types of yarn both cotton and man made fibres.

The major threat for the cotton spinning industry is the fluctuation in prices and availability of good quality cotton. Cotton has to be purchased from other states and hence there is a locational disadvantage compared to other spinning mills in cotton growing states. Unsustainable cotton and yarn prices also is a threat and there are situations where the market price for yarn is below the cost of production due to the time lag between purchase of cotton and sale of yarn.

The products of Engineering Division are capital goods used in textile industry and the performance of this division depends upon the general performance of the textile industry. Two for one Twister has been the main product of the engineering division contributing to the sales and profits. Assembly winders are sold in small volumes. Two for One Twister is used in post spinning process for value addition and the demand for this product is derived from the demand for twisted yarn. The reduced demand for domestic consumption or export of twisted yarn affects the demand for this machine. The market is segmented and a considerable portion of the demand of twisting machines from independent job workers of twisted yarn is catered by manufacturers from western India who offer very low prices. The demand for twisting machines from quality conscious spinning units is met by the Company and other foreign manufacturers. While there may not be any threat from new entrants, existing manufacturers will continue to give stiff competition.

Although the Company had sufficient inflow of orders, the sudden spurt in the price of raw materials financial and components in the beginning of the year has very much affected the performance and profitability. The increase in the cost of inputs-both market parts and subcontracted parts- could not be passed on to customers bound by firm contracts. The Company continues efforts for cost reduction through improvement in the design with focus on reduction in power consumption and operating costs.

The Textile unit has facilities for production of high quality coarse count cotton yarn and has also facilities for twisting and knitting for value addition.. The Company also has wind mills and rooftop Solar power equipment used for captive consumption, which enables savings in power consumed. However, the profitability of this division depends upon utilization of the installed capacity at optimum level. The

Company in the last few years has been having low capacity utilization due to reversionary conditions and unremunerative prices of cotton and yarn. The working performance was improving in the previous financial year. But the sudden spurt in cotton prices by up to more than 100% in the first half of this financial year, without proportionate increase in the price of yarn has severely affected the performance of this division. Production had to be curtailed due to unremunerative prices for the yarn

segmentwise sales / Profits

31.03.2023 31.3.2022 Engineering Textile Engineering Textile Revenue 2,658.81 3,738.38 1,912.66 5,581.95 Segment Profit (343.16) (873.79) (169.19) 471.88

Outlook

The Price of Cotton and Yarn are getting stabilized and is expected to stay at levels giving reasonable profit. There is also comfortable order book position in the engineering division. The market for the new products exhibited in the textile machinery exhibition evoked good response.

As India has certain advantages as a large producer of cotton and well established industry to manufacture products of global quality for export, it is expected there will be increase in demand for the Indian textile products leading to further growth. The Company will endeavor to make use of the available opportunities.

Risks and Concerns

Although the Company is keeping the machinery in engineering and textile divisions in good condition, most of the machines are more than 20 years old and modernization / replacements will involve substantial capital expenditure.

Vagaries in the prices of cotton and yarn which affects profitability

Tariff regulations and preferential treatments by importing countries affecting the demand for the products in export market Competition from other manufacturers of twisting machines internal Control system and adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls commensurate with its size and nature of business.

All the assets are safeguarded, properly utilized and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are regulated, recorded and reported correctly. A Chartered Accountant carries out the audit at regular intervals to monitor the effectiveness of the internal checks and controls in different areas and reports/suggests measures for improvement.

Financial Performance with respect to operational Performance

The workings during the year has resulted in loss, which has eroded the working capital and has affected the liquidity position of the Company. However, the Promoters have provided loans to improve the liquidity. The Company has been able to meet all its liabilities including loan servicing and interest obligations, in time, without any delay.

Key financial ratios for operations during the Year:

Material developments in Human resources and industrial relations

The Company has a dedicated team of professionally qualified/experienced personnel in all functional areas. Opportunities are provided for self-development and career growth and wherever necessary. Employees undergo training programs conducted in house and also outside by other professional bodies. The industrial relationship has been cordial throughout the year. The Company has a total of 500 employees at the end of the year.

Cautionary statement

Statements in this report on management discussion and analysis describing the Companys future objectives, projections, estimate and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events, as they are perceived by the management at this juncture The actual results, however, may differ materially from those which have been made explicit or which are implied. The major factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include the supply demand condition of the Companys products, both domestic and global, the price realizations, which are market related, and all other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

Corporate Governance

Companys Philosophy on Corporate Governance:

The Companys philosophy on Corporate Governance stresses the importance of transparency, accountability and protection of shareholder interests without compromising ethical standards and corporate social responsibilities. Best corporate governance practices are identified, adopted and consistently followed.

Board of directors:

The Board of Directors of the Company has an optimum combination of executive and non-executive directors and is in conformity with Reg. 17(1) of Listing Regulations. The names and categories of the Directors on the Board, their attendance at the Board Meetings held during the financial year 2022-23 and at the last Annual General Meeting (AGM), as also the number of directorships and committee positions held by them in other public limited companies as on March 31, 2023 are as under:

Name of the Director Category No. of Board Meetings Attendance at the last AGM held on No. of Directorships in other companies* Committee positions Held Attended 28.09.2022 Member Chairman Sri.V.J.Jayaraman Non-Executive (Promoter) 4 4 YES 1 – – Sri.J.Anand Executive (Promoter) 4 4 YES 5 1 – Smt Arthi Anand Non Executive Non-independent 4 3 YES Nil – – Sri.N. Athimoolam Naidu Non-Executive Independent 4 3 YES 2 1 – Sri.B.Sriram Non-Executive Independent 4 3 YES 2 3 – Sri.N.M. Ananthapadmanabhan Non-Executive Independent 4 4 YES Nil – 3 Sri.D.Ranganathan Executive Non- Independent 4 4 YES 1 4 – Sri K. Narendra Non-Executive Independent 4 2 – 1 1 –

None of the Directors on the Board is a member of more than 10 Committees and Chairman of more than 5 Committees (as per Reg.26(1) of the Listing Regulations) across all the companies in which he is a Director. All the Directors have made the requisite disclosures regarding Committee positions held by them in other public limited companies. None of the directors is a director in any other listed company.

The Board met four times during the financial year 2022-23 viz., on 05.05.2022, 11.08.2022, 14.11.2022 and 09.02.2023. The gap between any two consecutive Board Meetings did not exceed 120 days.

In terms of Sch.V(C)(2)(e)of the Listing Regulations, it is hereby disclosed that Sri V.J. Jayaraman,

Chairman, Sri J Anand, Managing Director and Smt Arthi Anand, Director are related inter-se.

Number of shares and convertible debentures held by non-executive directors as at 31-03-2023:

Sri V.J. Jayaraman (All status) : Number of Equity shares : 12,35,753 Sri N. Athimoolam Naidu : Number of Equity shares : 67,840 faMiLiarisation ProGraMMe iMParted to direCtors

The key managerial personnel of the Company periodically interact with the independent Directors to make them familiar with their roles, rights and responsibilities, about the nature of the industry in which the Company operates and business model of the Company. All the non-executive directors have rich administrative experience and are technically familiar with textiles and textile machinery industry. The details of the program is in the website of the Company www.veejaylakshmi.com

Code of Conduct for directors and senior Management

The Company has a Code of Conduct for the Directors and senior management personnel, which is in compliance with the requirements of Reg.17(5) of the Listing Regulations. The Code of conduct has also been displayed on the Companys website. The independent directors have given declarations at the first meeting of the Board every year that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in the Act. Further, all the Board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the

Code of conduct. A declaration to this effect signed by the CEO forms part of this Report. skills / expertise / Competence of the Board of directors

It has been assessed that the following core skills, expertise and competencies are required in the context of businesses of the Company for it to function effectively.

Identified Actually Available Leadership: Leadership/Directorship experience resulting in effective participation in or spearheading various initiatives taken by the Company Yes Educational qualification: Bachelor degree or other Qualification relevant to the business of the Company. Yes Knowledge and expertise: Knowledge and experience in administration / finance / technology or in any area of importance relevant to the business of the Company Yes Integrity and confidentiality Yes Active participation in Board and Committee meetings Yes Independence of behavior, judgment and commitment Yes

Board Qualifications Name of Director Leadership Educational Qualification Knowledge & expertise Integrity & confidentiality Active participation in meetings Sri V.J. Jayaraman Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sri J. Anand Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sri N.M. Anantha Padmanabhan Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sri N. Athimoolam Naidu Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sri B. Sriram Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sri D. Ranganathan Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Smt Arthi Anand Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sri K. Narendra Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

separate Meeting of independent directors

The Companys Independent Directors met on March 25, 2023 without the presence of other Directors.

Confirmation on the fulfillment of the Conditions of independence:

Based on the declarations received from the Independent Directors, the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 and are independent of the management.

Resignation of independent director(s) before expiry of tenure: nil

Committees of the Board: audit committee:

The Audit committee has been formed pursuant to Reg.18 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition:

The Audit Committee of the Board that was formed in January 2001 has been reconstituted in 2015. The Members of the Committee comprise of the following Directors:

Sri. N.M. Ananthapadmanabhan, Chairman (Independent)

Sri. B. Sriram, Member (Independent)

Sri. K. Narendra, Member (Independent)

Sri D. Ranganathan, Member (Executive)

Terms of reference:

Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the

Company.

Review and monitor the auditors independence, audit process, and effectiveness of audit process.

Examination of quarterly, half yearly and annual statements, companys financial reporting process and disclosures of financial information and Auditors Report thereon.

Scrutiny and approval of transactions and any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties.

Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems. Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters.

Review of the internal control systems, scope of internal audit and the vigil mechanism in place. Monitoring forex transactions and hedging thereof.

Meetings of the audit Committee

The Audit Committee met four times during the financial year 2022-23 on 05.05.2022, 11.08.2022, 14.11.2022 and 09.02.2023

Name of the Member Position Held No. of Meetings Held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. N.M. Ananthapadmanabhan Chairman 4 4 Mr. B. Sriram Member 4 3 Mr. D. Ranganathan Member 4 4 Mr. K. Narendra Member 4 2

The Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors are invited to attend the Meeting of the Committee. The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary of the Committee.

The Chairman of the Audit Committee participated at the last Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 28.09.2022.

The Committee has reviewed the financial statements of the Company including consolidated financial statements and recommended the same to the Board for their adoption. The Board accepted all the recommendations by the Audit Committee.

The Committee also reviews the internal audit report, internal control systems, foreign exchange transactions and related party transactions periodically.

Nomination and remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board was formed in October 2003 and comprises of the following directors:

Sri. N.M. Ananthapadmanabhan, (Independent Director) Chairman

Sri. B. Sriram, Member (Independent Director)

Sri. N. Athimoolam Naidu, Member (Independent Director)

The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee include formulating the policies for appointment of Directors, fixing of remuneration for the Executive Directors, determining criteria for selection of executive and independent directors, evaluation of the Board and individual directors and such other functions as may be delegated to it by the Board of Directors.

The Committee met on 05-05-2022 during the year 2022-23 with the presence of all the members.

Evaluation of the Boards Performance, that of the Committees and individual indePendent directors

The evaluation of the performance of the Independent Directors is based on their qualification, experience, knowledge and competency, ability to fulfill allotted functions / roles, ability to function as a team, pro-activeness, attendance and participation, commitment, contribution, integrity, independence from the company and ability to articulate independent views and judgment. Accordingly, the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated.

The performance of the Board as a whole was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board based on inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") has evaluated the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria approved by the Board.

Remuneration of directors for the Year 2022-23 Criteria for making payment to non-executive directors:

The Company pays a sum of Rs.5,000/- per meeting as fee to non-executive and independent Directors for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors, Independent Directors and that of the Committees of the Board. No other remuneration is paid to them. The sitting fees paid during 2022-23 is given below: