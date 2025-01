THE 49TH ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 CONSISTING OF AGM NOTICE, REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, SECRETARIAL AUDIT & STATUTORY AUDIT REPORTS AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 WAS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON MAY 29, 2024. SAME SHALL BE PLACED AT AGM CONVENED TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 IN PHYSICAL MODE, FOR APPROVAL. Read less.. THE 49TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF THE COMPANY VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD, IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 13TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AND THE RECORD DATE FOR DETERMINING THE SHAREHOLDERS ENTITLED TO ATTEND THE AGM IS FIXED AS 06-09-2024. THE BOOK CLOSURE FOR THIS PURPOSE HAS BEEN FIXED FROM 07-09-2024 TO 13-09-2024 BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE. THIS IS FOR THE INTIMATION OF ALL STAKEHOLDERS. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) WE HEREBY INTIMATE THAT FOLLOWING THREE CANDIDATES BY NAME 1) SRI R.GURUBATHAM 2) SMT SASIREKHA VENGATESH AND 3) SRI T.S.V. RAJAGOPAL HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 13/09/2024 AT 10.00AM TO ASSUME OFFICE WITH EFFECT FROM 25/09/2024 FOR A TERM OF FIVE CONSECUTIVE YEARS. THE DETAILS OF THE APPOINTEES AS REQUIRED UNDER SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 ARE SUBMITTED AS ATTACHMENT. THE 49TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD WAS HELD ON FRIDAY 13/09/2024 FOR CONSIDERATION OF 1) APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 , 2) REAPPOINTMENT OF SMT ARTHI ANAND(DIN 07151584) DIRECTOR RETIRING BY ROTATION, 3) APPROVAL FOR APPOINTMENT OF SRI R.GURUBATHAM AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION, WITH EFFECT FROM 25/09/2024 4) APPROVAL FOR APPOINTMENT OF SMT SASIREKHA VENGATESH AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION WITH EFFECT FROM 25/09/2024, AND 5) APPROVAL FOR APPOINTMENT OF SRI T.S.V. RAJAGOPAL AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 25/09/2024. THE MEETING WITH PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF MEMBERS COMMENCED AT 10.00 AM AND CONCLUDED AT 12.30 PM. COPY OF THE AGM PROCEEDINGS IS ANNOUNCED UNDER REG.30 OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024) THE 49TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED WAS HELD ON 13/09/2024 AT 10.00 AM WITH PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF SHAREHOLDERS. REMOTE E-VOTING AND VOTING BY BALLOT AT THE MEETING WERE PROVIDED. TOTAL OF FIVE RESOLUTIONS WERE PASSED WITH REQUISITE MAJORITY. THE VOTING RESULT AND SCRUTINISER REPORT ARE NOW SUBMITTED IN THE PRESCRIBED FORMAT. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)