Veerhealth Care Ltd Summary

Veerhealth Care Limited was originally incorporated on 10 July, 1992 as Niyati Leasing Limited to start business in Investment and Finance. The main objects of the Company in 1998 got changed and accordingly the name was changed from Niyati Leasing Limited to Niyati Industries Limited and from Niyati Industries Limited to Veerhealth Care Limited in May, 2013. Initially in 2010, the Company was engaged into dealing and trading of shares, securities, debentures, and other investments. It wanted to start business in the field of infrastructure. Later on, the Company through the Main Objects, diversify the business activities to Pharma sector in 2013. Apart from Tablet, Syrup, Ointment, Powder, it also started manufacturing in the Oil, Shampoo, Ointment and Toothpaste Division in year 2015-16. In 2020, it started operations in cosmetic manufacturing.Further, the Company produces Intensive research based quality products with Expert guidance and enormous experience of renowned Vaid of Mumbai, in formulations of cosmetic and personal care products. Ayuveer is proud of its knowledge of herbs and their uses passed on by its Parent Company, Veerhealth Care involved in manufacturing and supply of ayurvedic medicines and oral care products.