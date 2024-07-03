iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veerhealth Care Ltd Share Price

21.5
(-0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:55:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.5
  • Day's High23.5
  • 52 Wk High30.1
  • Prev. Close21.55
  • Day's Low21.14
  • 52 Wk Low 16.61
  • Turnover (lac)49.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.13
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Veerhealth Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

23.5

Prev. Close

21.55

Turnover(Lac.)

49.69

Day's High

23.5

Day's Low

21.14

52 Week's High

30.1

52 Week's Low

16.61

Book Value

11.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Veerhealth Care Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Veerhealth Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Veerhealth Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.41%

Non-Promoter- 69.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Veerhealth Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

10

6.93

6.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.84

11.43

7.02

7.11

Net Worth

21.84

21.43

13.95

14.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.57

11.72

5.16

1.91

yoy growth (%)

-9.78

126.88

169.65

-11.76

Raw materials

-7.51

-7.88

-3.67

-1.16

As % of sales

71.04

67.21

71.15

60.54

Employee costs

-0.82

-0.79

-0.57

-0.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

0.64

0.25

0.03

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.32

-0.27

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.32

-0.11

0

Working capital

0.46

-1.55

-1.01

1.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.78

126.88

169.65

-11.76

Op profit growth

-90.18

-648.3

-65.87

1,564.22

EBIT growth

-5.02

160.32

142.9

-15.45

Net profit growth

19.13

132.16

503.96

157.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Veerhealth Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Veerhealth Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Shruti Y Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Yogesh M Shah

Managing Director

Bhavin S Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rony M Shah

Independent Director

Chetan H Mehta

Independent Director

Prakash C Shah

Independent Director

Nilesh Kantilal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veerhealth Care Ltd

Summary

Veerhealth Care Limited was originally incorporated on 10 July, 1992 as Niyati Leasing Limited to start business in Investment and Finance. The main objects of the Company in 1998 got changed and accordingly the name was changed from Niyati Leasing Limited to Niyati Industries Limited and from Niyati Industries Limited to Veerhealth Care Limited in May, 2013. Initially in 2010, the Company was engaged into dealing and trading of shares, securities, debentures, and other investments. It wanted to start business in the field of infrastructure. Later on, the Company through the Main Objects, diversify the business activities to Pharma sector in 2013. Apart from Tablet, Syrup, Ointment, Powder, it also started manufacturing in the Oil, Shampoo, Ointment and Toothpaste Division in year 2015-16. In 2020, it started operations in cosmetic manufacturing.Further, the Company produces Intensive research based quality products with Expert guidance and enormous experience of renowned Vaid of Mumbai, in formulations of cosmetic and personal care products. Ayuveer is proud of its knowledge of herbs and their uses passed on by its Parent Company, Veerhealth Care involved in manufacturing and supply of ayurvedic medicines and oral care products.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Veerhealth Care Ltd share price today?

The Veerhealth Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veerhealth Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veerhealth Care Ltd is ₹43.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veerhealth Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veerhealth Care Ltd is 0 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veerhealth Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veerhealth Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veerhealth Care Ltd is ₹16.61 and ₹30.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veerhealth Care Ltd?

Veerhealth Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.20%, 3 Years at 50.67%, 1 Year at 0.42%, 6 Month at 2.67%, 3 Month at 4.41% and 1 Month at 10.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veerhealth Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veerhealth Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Veerhealth Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.