SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹23.5
Prev. Close₹21.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.69
Day's High₹23.5
Day's Low₹21.14
52 Week's High₹30.1
52 Week's Low₹16.61
Book Value₹11.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
10
6.93
6.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.84
11.43
7.02
7.11
Net Worth
21.84
21.43
13.95
14.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.57
11.72
5.16
1.91
yoy growth (%)
-9.78
126.88
169.65
-11.76
Raw materials
-7.51
-7.88
-3.67
-1.16
As % of sales
71.04
67.21
71.15
60.54
Employee costs
-0.82
-0.79
-0.57
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
0.64
0.25
0.03
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.32
-0.27
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.32
-0.11
0
Working capital
0.46
-1.55
-1.01
1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.78
126.88
169.65
-11.76
Op profit growth
-90.18
-648.3
-65.87
1,564.22
EBIT growth
-5.02
160.32
142.9
-15.45
Net profit growth
19.13
132.16
503.96
157.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Shruti Y Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Yogesh M Shah
Managing Director
Bhavin S Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rony M Shah
Independent Director
Chetan H Mehta
Independent Director
Prakash C Shah
Independent Director
Nilesh Kantilal Shah
Summary
Veerhealth Care Limited was originally incorporated on 10 July, 1992 as Niyati Leasing Limited to start business in Investment and Finance. The main objects of the Company in 1998 got changed and accordingly the name was changed from Niyati Leasing Limited to Niyati Industries Limited and from Niyati Industries Limited to Veerhealth Care Limited in May, 2013. Initially in 2010, the Company was engaged into dealing and trading of shares, securities, debentures, and other investments. It wanted to start business in the field of infrastructure. Later on, the Company through the Main Objects, diversify the business activities to Pharma sector in 2013. Apart from Tablet, Syrup, Ointment, Powder, it also started manufacturing in the Oil, Shampoo, Ointment and Toothpaste Division in year 2015-16. In 2020, it started operations in cosmetic manufacturing.Further, the Company produces Intensive research based quality products with Expert guidance and enormous experience of renowned Vaid of Mumbai, in formulations of cosmetic and personal care products. Ayuveer is proud of its knowledge of herbs and their uses passed on by its Parent Company, Veerhealth Care involved in manufacturing and supply of ayurvedic medicines and oral care products.
The Veerhealth Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veerhealth Care Ltd is ₹43.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veerhealth Care Ltd is 0 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veerhealth Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veerhealth Care Ltd is ₹16.61 and ₹30.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veerhealth Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.20%, 3 Years at 50.67%, 1 Year at 0.42%, 6 Month at 2.67%, 3 Month at 4.41% and 1 Month at 10.68%.
