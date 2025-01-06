iifl-logo-icon 1
Veerhealth Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.39
(3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Veerhealth Care Ltd

Veerhealth Care FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

0.64

0.25

0.03

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.32

-0.27

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.32

-0.11

0

Working capital

0.46

-1.55

-1.01

1.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.37

-1.55

-1.14

0.81

Capital expenditure

0.48

4.47

3.3

0.04

Free cash flow

0.86

2.91

2.15

0.85

Equity raised

13.55

12.67

11.95

11.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.75

3.11

1.38

-1.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.66

18.69

15.48

11.38

