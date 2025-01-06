Veerhealth Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
0.64
0.25
0.03
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.32
-0.27
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.32
-0.11
0
Working capital
0.46
-1.55
-1.01
1.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.37
-1.55
-1.14
0.81
Capital expenditure
0.48
4.47
3.3
0.04
Free cash flow
0.86
2.91
2.15
0.85
Equity raised
13.55
12.67
11.95
11.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.75
3.11
1.38
-1.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.66
18.69
15.48
11.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.