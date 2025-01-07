Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.57
11.72
5.16
1.91
yoy growth (%)
-9.78
126.88
169.65
-11.76
Raw materials
-7.51
-7.88
-3.67
-1.16
As % of sales
71.04
67.21
71.15
60.54
Employee costs
-0.82
-0.79
-0.57
-0.58
As % of sales
7.82
6.8
11.05
30.26
Other costs
-2.16
-2.36
-1.04
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.5
20.19
20.18
28.12
Operating profit
0.06
0.67
-0.12
-0.36
OPM
0.62
5.78
-2.39
-18.92
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.32
-0.27
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.19
-0.07
-0.1
Other income
1.19
0.48
0.72
0.72
Profit before tax
0.57
0.64
0.25
0.03
Taxes
-0.19
-0.32
-0.11
0
Tax rate
-34.23
-50.8
-45.31
-27.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
0.31
0.13
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
0.31
0.13
0.02
yoy growth (%)
19.13
132.16
503.96
157.95
NPM
3.58
2.71
2.65
1.18
