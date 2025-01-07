iifl-logo-icon 1
Veerhealth Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.29
(2.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.57

11.72

5.16

1.91

yoy growth (%)

-9.78

126.88

169.65

-11.76

Raw materials

-7.51

-7.88

-3.67

-1.16

As % of sales

71.04

67.21

71.15

60.54

Employee costs

-0.82

-0.79

-0.57

-0.58

As % of sales

7.82

6.8

11.05

30.26

Other costs

-2.16

-2.36

-1.04

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.5

20.19

20.18

28.12

Operating profit

0.06

0.67

-0.12

-0.36

OPM

0.62

5.78

-2.39

-18.92

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.32

-0.27

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.19

-0.07

-0.1

Other income

1.19

0.48

0.72

0.72

Profit before tax

0.57

0.64

0.25

0.03

Taxes

-0.19

-0.32

-0.11

0

Tax rate

-34.23

-50.8

-45.31

-27.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

0.31

0.13

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

0.31

0.13

0.02

yoy growth (%)

19.13

132.16

503.96

157.95

NPM

3.58

2.71

2.65

1.18

