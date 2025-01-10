To

The Members of

Veerhealth Care Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Veerhealth Care Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There are no key audit matters to communicate.

4. Emphasis of Matter

There are no any matters, which require reporting under this head.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

7. Other Matter

There are no any other matters, which need reporting here.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Audit Trail (Edit Log)

Based on our examination, the company, has used tally accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of fixed asset records which is maintained on excel wherein they did not have the audit trail feature enabled. Further, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

9. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which can impact its financial position.;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Jayesh R Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 104182W Sd/- Jayesh Shah Proprietor Membership No. 033864 UDIN: 24033864BKEYHU6991 Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report.

Referred to in paragraph 9(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Veerhealth Care Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Veerhealth Care Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control, both applicable to an audit of internal financial control and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company - commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Jayesh R Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 104182W Sd/- Jayesh Shah Proprietor Membership No. 033864 Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph (8) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Veerhealth Care Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. (a) (A) We have verified the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets hence no records require.

(b) The management explained that Property, plant and equipments are physically verified by the management once in a year. In our opinion considering the size of the company it is justifiable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee and self-constructed properties) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) As per the information furnished and verification of the records the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) As per the information provided by the management and from verification of the records, in our opinion, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements;

ii. (a) As per information furnished, the physical verification of inventory is conducted each quarter of some of the items by the management, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; a minor discrepancy were noticed and have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) According to information and from verification of the records the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets;

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which; (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. NIL; (B) the aggregate amount granted during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Rs. 59670000/- and Rs.53981452/- respectively;

(b) As per the information and explanation provided, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) As per the verifications, all loans granted are repayable on demand and payment of interest and repayment is regular.

(d) As all loans are repayable on demand, there is no loans are overdue.

(e) We have verified the records and are of the opinion that the company has not granted any new loans during the year to settle the old loans.

(f) We have verified the records of the company and of the opinion that the Company has not granted any loans during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and from verification of the records, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees, and security, to the companies covered under section 185. Further the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

v. From verification of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies act, 2013 and rules framed there under;

vi. As per the information provided and from verification of the records, we are of the opinion that company does not cover under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under this clause is not require;

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of cutoms, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated;

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us and the records of the Company verified by us, the outstanding dues of Sales Tax, VAT, Income tax and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of dispute with the appropriate authorities are : Nil;

viii. According to information and explanation given to us by the management and from the verification of the records, in our opinion, there are no any transactions, not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) As per the information, we are of the opinion that the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) As per the information and explanation provided and from the verification of the necessary records and books of accounts, in our opinion, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) In our opinion, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) From verification of the records, in our opinion, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) From verification of the records, in our opinion, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

x. (a) From verification of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

(b) From verification of the records, in our opinion the company has made bonus issue of 99,99,238 shares fully paid up of Rs. 10 each by capitalizing the profit and reserve during the year under report;

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice and according to information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the or on the Company, has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As per the information and explanation furnished, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company;

xii. (a) As the Company is not a Nidhi company sub clause a, b and c of clause xii of the order are not applicable to the Company;

xiii. As per the information and explanation provided by the company and from the verification of the records, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed properly in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

xiv. (a) As per the explanation and information provided, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business;

(b) We have verified and considered the report of internal auditors for the period under audit; xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him accordingly the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act are not applicable to the company;

xvi. (a) We have been informed by the management and from the verification of the books of accounts, in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934); (b) On verification of the books of accounts, we are of the opinion that the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) On verification of the books of accounts, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; (d) In our opinion, company does not have any CIC as part of the group;

xvii. From verification of the books and records, in our opinion, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

xix. on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company, We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

xx. (a) From the verification of the books of accounts, we are of the opinion that according to the criteria laid down in section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not covered under any of the criteria hence clause xx of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The Company do not have any subsidiary or holding company hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.