Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Veerhealth Care Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 14, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Veerhealth Care Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Bhavin Shah as Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 4. Re-appointment of Mrs. Shruti Shah as Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) 5. Draft Directors Report for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. 6. Draft notice convening 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. To fix Book Closure date. 8. To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Shruti Shah who retires by rotation. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) for Reappointment of Managing Director and Executive Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Veerhealth Care Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 30, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. To conserve resources of the Company, the Board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m Please find attached herewith the details under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR for appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

Veerhealth Care Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Examine evaluate various options to raise funds by issue of Preference / Right shares along with Banking Loan for expansion. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 20th February, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: 1. The Board has approved expansion project and estimated project cost for expansion will be Rs. 33 Crores, including purchase of Land, Construction of Building, Plant & Machinery and other Infrastructure. 2. Out of Rs. 33 Crores, Rs. 8 Crores to be raised from bank by way of borrowings. 3. Board has decided to issue new 99,99,238 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 15/- per share by way of Rights Issue to the existing shareholders of the Company at an issue price of Rs. 25/- per equity share in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (one) new Right Share for every 2 (two) existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024) In continuance of announcement of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 20th February, 2024, please find attached herewith the additional details pursuant to SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024