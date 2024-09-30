|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Please find attached herewith the Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) In terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer of e-voting and voting at the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.