To

The Members of Velan Hotels Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Velan Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by theAct in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and Loss, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, subject to the notes given below with regard to Going Concern and other Key Audit Matters.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Going Concern

We draw attention to Note No. 36 of the Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Companys borrowings were taken over by M/s. RARE Asset Reconstruction Company Limited ("ARC") commencing from April 1, 2017 and out of the final One-time settlement amount of Rs. 97.32 crores agreed with the ARC, the Company has made a payment of Rs. 59.48 cr upto 31st March 2023 and during the year, the company has repaid a further sum of Rs.75 lacs from the refund of security deposit held with M/s. Avenue Supermarts Limited on Sale of Mall and part of multiplex Properties. The Company intends to repay the balance to the ARC from the sale of other assets of the Company.

Further, we draw attention to Note No. 35, the Company having suspended all business operations and with no revenue being generated, the ability of the Company to repay its debts depends on the quantum of realisation from the sale of Assets, there exists a concern on the ability of the Company continuing as a Going Concern. In view of the above, ouropinion is Qualified.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matters identified in ourauditaresummarized asfollows:

? The ability of the Company Continuing as a Going Concern

? Confirmation of balanceof Outstanding Debt

? ImpairmentofAssets

? Delays in remittanceofstatutorydues

? Gratuityand Leave Encashment accounted for on an estimated basis

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Abilitv of the Companv Continuina as a Goina Concern Our audit procedures in relation to the assessment of going concern included: As at 31st March 2024, the Company has suspended all operations of the Company and there exists no revenue generation to meet the debt obligations and to continue the operations. - Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over the existence and performance of Revenue and Receivables activities; Accordingly, it has been determined as a key audit matter. - Audit of debt obligations as of the year ended March 31, 2024; - Estimating the extent of revenue to continue the operations on a Going Concern Basis, - Assessment of the revenue-generating capacity of the Company to reasonably meet its debt obligations. Key Observation: We draw attention to Note No. 36 of the Financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Companys borrowings were taken over by M/s. RARE Asset Reconstruction Company Limited ("ARC") commencing from April 1,2017 and out of the final One-time settlement amount of Rs. 97.32 crores agreed with the ARC, the company has made a payment of Rs. 59.48 cr upto 31st March 2023 and during the year, the company has repaid a further sum of Rs.75 lacs from the refund of security deposit held with M/s. Avenue Supermarts Limited on Sale of Mall and part of multiplex Properties. The company intends to repay the balance to the ARC from the sale of other assets of the Company. Further, we draw attention to Note No. 35, the Company having suspended all business operations and with no revenue being generated, the ability of the Company to repay its debts depends on the quantum of realisation from the sale of Assets, there exists a concern on the ability of the Company continuing as a Going Concern. In view of the above, our opinion is Qualified. Confirmation of balance of Outstanding Debt: Our audit procedures in relation to assessment of outstanding balance of debt as on 31.03.2024: As on the date of Balance Sheet, the company has not obtained confirmation statement from ARC for Outstanding Debt. - Tested the information used by management for outstanding debts. - Obtained necessary evidences to confirm the transfer of closing outstanding debts with Banks to ARC. Key Observation: With the final OTS offer provided by the ARC and accepted by the Company, such communication has been considered for the confirmation of the Outstanding Debt. Confirmation of balances have not obtained for Loans and Advances and Sundry Creditors and accordingly the respective figures have been stated at book values Impairment of Assets Ouraudit procedures in relation Impairment of Assets: For the Assets, which are taken over by ARC against the amount due, has been nottested for Impairment. - Obtained list of Fixed Assets by carrying amount, which is original bookvalue less depreciation. - Tested the carrying amount for impairment using discounted cashflows. - Adjusted the fixed assets for reduction in carrying value and recognized the loss. Key Observation: The test for the impairment of the assets tied to the borrowings have not been carried out as only a portion of the assets have been sold as at the year end. With the other assets still in the possession of the Company, impairment, if any, shall be quantifiable only on completion of the sale of the assets of the Company and extinguishment of the Debt. Therefore no loss is recognised on accountof potential impairment. Delays in remittance of statutory dues: There has been significant delays in meeting the statutory obligations, including Service Tax, Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Taxes, which are due in excess of 6 months as on the date of this Report. The Company is taking necessary steps to settle the balance Statutory Dues as and when the sale of assets are completed. Company is delay in remittance of statutory dues to various statutory authorities. Gratuity and Leave Encashment accounted on estimated basis Our audit procedures in relation accounting of Gratuity and Leave Encashment on Actuarial Basis: As on the balance sheet date, the company has not made provision for gratuity and leave encashment on Actuarial Basis - Tested the accuracy and completeness of data sent by management to Actuaries in computing the provision for Gratuity and Leave Encashment; - Tested the appropriateness of methods, other inputs and significant assumptions used by the Actuary. Key Observation: As all the operations of the Company have been suspended, all the employees except KMP have resigned, no provision for Gratuity and Leave Encashment is required. The Company shall have to re-assess the carrying liability of Gratuity and Leave Encashment to arrive at the appropriate liability. Till such time no revisions in the carrying value of Gratuity and Leave Encashment has been considered. The impact of change in profitability could not ascertained.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the financial highlights, boards report but does not include the financial statements and ourauditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In Connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilityforthe Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and

completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realisticalternativebuttodoso.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud orerrorand are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of ouraudit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreementwith the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, No remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the year; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 37 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

Hi. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations undersub-clause(i)and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend is declared during the year and therefore compliance with Section 123 of the act is not applicable forthe company

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trial feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

KRISHAAN & CO

Chartered Accountants FRN : 001453S

(K. SUNDARRAJAN)

Place : Tirupur

Partner

Dated : 29.05.2024 (Membership No. :208431)

UDIN : 24208431BKAJNA3534

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the

standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation are

given to us during the course of ouraudit, we report that:

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased mannerovera period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the registered title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and building are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date; Immovable properties of land and building whose title deeds have been mortgaged as security for loans, guarantees etc., are held in the name of the Company as per Memorandum of Entry executed by the company and confirmed by the banker/ARC as on the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its fixed assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at

reasonable intervals. No inventory is lying at the end of the year.

b) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c) The company has not availed any working capital loan from banks orfinancial institution.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, made any investments or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v)ofthe Order is not applicable.

vi) As per information and explanation given by the management, The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, valued added taxes/GST, sales tax, wealth tax, excise duty, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been deposited with delays during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 fora period of more than six months from the date they became payable is as follows

Nature of Due Amount Outstanding (in Lacs) Period Goods and Service Tax 15.98 From Jan 2019 Service Tax 50.51 Upto June 2017 Value Added Tax 0.45 From Jan 2019 Employees Provident Fund 0.01 From Nov 2019 Employees State Insurance 0.18 From Nov 2019 Tax Deducted at Source 2.42 From April 2021

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and also based on the Management representation, there are no disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited as at the year-end otherthan:

Statue Nature of Dues Amount involved [Rs.] Period to which the Amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Damages on delayed payment Employees Provident Fund 5.99 Lakhs 2015- 16, 2016- 17 and 2017- 18 Labour Court, Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (*) 2.15 Lakhs AY 2010-11 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (*) 2.73 Lakhs AY 2011-12 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (*) 0.03 Lakhs AY 2012-13 Assessing Officer

(*) - response filed on Income Tax Portal, pending rectification

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment

of dues to financial institutions and banks during the year. Refer Note No. 36 to these financial statements.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) The Company has no subsidiary, associates or joint ventures. Hence the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) and (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised

any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Companyand hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company

by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)ofthe Order is notapplicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, forthe period underaudit have been considered by us.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv)ofthe Order is not applicable.

xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 45-IAof the Reserve

Bankof India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b)ofthe Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 42 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one yearfrom the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Provisions of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company for the year ended 31st march 2024. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a)and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

KRISHAAN & CO

Chartered Accountants FRN : 001453S

SUNDARRAJAN)

Partner

Dated : 29.05.2024 (MembershipNo.:208431)

UDIN : 24208431BKAJNA3534

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) ofSub-section 3 ofSection 143 ofthe

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VELAN HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements ofthe Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) ofthe Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud orerror.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control

overfinancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

KRISHAAN & CO

Chartered Accountants FRN : 001453S

i

Place : Timpur <K- SUNDARRAJAN)

Partner

Dated : 29.05.2024 (MembershipNo.:208431)

UDIN :24208431BKAJNA3534