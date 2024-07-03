iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Velan Hotels Ltd Share Price

8.03
(1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.11
  • Day's High8.34
  • 52 Wk High9.68
  • Prev. Close7.95
  • Day's Low7.61
  • 52 Wk Low 5.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Velan Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

8.11

Prev. Close

7.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

8.34

Day's Low

7.61

52 Week's High

9.68

52 Week's Low

5.06

Book Value

-0.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Velan Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Velan Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Velan Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Velan Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.96

31.96

31.96

31.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.51

-25.42

-6.93

-16.31

Net Worth

5.45

6.54

25.03

15.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

3.28

8.57

11.73

yoy growth (%)

-98.77

-61.66

-26.93

-9.83

Raw materials

-0.05

-1.12

-1.75

-2.46

As % of sales

137.51

34.12

20.5

21

Employee costs

-0.15

-1.71

-2.42

-2.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.79

-3.17

-1.72

-18.51

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.77

-1.84

-1.95

Tax paid

1.22

0

-0.75

-0.67

Working capital

1.72

-0.38

-0.16

16.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.77

-61.66

-26.93

-9.83

Op profit growth

-12.32

-692.42

-82.19

-0.66

EBIT growth

-8.07

105.96

38,013.45

-95.15

Net profit growth

-102.24

28.28

-87.36

19.64

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Velan Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Velan Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

E V Muthukumara Ramalingam

Executive Director

M R Gautham

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Srinivasan.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M Sasikala

Independent Director

Nagaraj Saveethkumar

Independent Director

Katpadi Muthukrishnan Ananthasayanam

Independent Director

Pachaimuthu Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Velan Hotels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.90, Velan Hotels (VHL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.92. It was promoted by Shri E.V. Muthukumara Ramalingam and his Associates. The Company is in the business of providing Hospitality Services including running restaurants with a bar for their Chain of Hotels.VHL had set up Hotel Greenfields in South Tirupur, Tamilnadu, at an estimated cost of Rs 5 Crore and commence commercial operations by Oct.92. Due to certain unavoidable reasons, the project was delayed and there was cost and time overrun. The hotel commenced partial operations in Jul.93. The project was implemented in stages and was complete in Sep.94.In Dec.94, the company got into capital market to take up new projects at Coonoor and Tirupur to cater to all categories of guests. As a part of the project, it tookover Ritz, a running hotel, at Coonoor. After renovation and refurbishing and minor modifications, the hotel commenced operations in 1995. It set up Uthra, a restaurant for the upcountry market at North Tirupur. Uthra was commissioned in Jul.95.In 2008, the Company started work on a multi-tier food outlet at the centrally located area of Ram Nagar in Coimbatore. The Company added a Premium Multilevel Multi Cuisine Restaurant The Velan Food Park at Ram Nagar, Coimbatore which commissioned its operations during the month of April, 2009. 6 new deluxe rooms were launched to Velan Hotel, Coonoor to meet the increased seasonal demand in 2009. The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Velan Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Velan Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Velan Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Velan Hotels Ltd is ₹25.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Velan Hotels Ltd is 0 and -36.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Velan Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Velan Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Velan Hotels Ltd is ₹5.06 and ₹9.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Velan Hotels Ltd?

Velan Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.97%, 3 Years at 3.65%, 1 Year at 27.61%, 6 Month at 18.48%, 3 Month at 25.59% and 1 Month at 16.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Velan Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Velan Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Velan Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.