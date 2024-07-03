SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹8.11
Prev. Close₹7.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹8.34
Day's Low₹7.61
52 Week's High₹9.68
52 Week's Low₹5.06
Book Value₹-0.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.96
31.96
31.96
31.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.51
-25.42
-6.93
-16.31
Net Worth
5.45
6.54
25.03
15.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
3.28
8.57
11.73
yoy growth (%)
-98.77
-61.66
-26.93
-9.83
Raw materials
-0.05
-1.12
-1.75
-2.46
As % of sales
137.51
34.12
20.5
21
Employee costs
-0.15
-1.71
-2.42
-2.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.79
-3.17
-1.72
-18.51
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.77
-1.84
-1.95
Tax paid
1.22
0
-0.75
-0.67
Working capital
1.72
-0.38
-0.16
16.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.77
-61.66
-26.93
-9.83
Op profit growth
-12.32
-692.42
-82.19
-0.66
EBIT growth
-8.07
105.96
38,013.45
-95.15
Net profit growth
-102.24
28.28
-87.36
19.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
E V Muthukumara Ramalingam
Executive Director
M R Gautham
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Srinivasan.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M Sasikala
Independent Director
Nagaraj Saveethkumar
Independent Director
Katpadi Muthukrishnan Ananthasayanam
Independent Director
Pachaimuthu Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Velan Hotels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.90, Velan Hotels (VHL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.92. It was promoted by Shri E.V. Muthukumara Ramalingam and his Associates. The Company is in the business of providing Hospitality Services including running restaurants with a bar for their Chain of Hotels.VHL had set up Hotel Greenfields in South Tirupur, Tamilnadu, at an estimated cost of Rs 5 Crore and commence commercial operations by Oct.92. Due to certain unavoidable reasons, the project was delayed and there was cost and time overrun. The hotel commenced partial operations in Jul.93. The project was implemented in stages and was complete in Sep.94.In Dec.94, the company got into capital market to take up new projects at Coonoor and Tirupur to cater to all categories of guests. As a part of the project, it tookover Ritz, a running hotel, at Coonoor. After renovation and refurbishing and minor modifications, the hotel commenced operations in 1995. It set up Uthra, a restaurant for the upcountry market at North Tirupur. Uthra was commissioned in Jul.95.In 2008, the Company started work on a multi-tier food outlet at the centrally located area of Ram Nagar in Coimbatore. The Company added a Premium Multilevel Multi Cuisine Restaurant The Velan Food Park at Ram Nagar, Coimbatore which commissioned its operations during the month of April, 2009. 6 new deluxe rooms were launched to Velan Hotel, Coonoor to meet the increased seasonal demand in 2009. The
The Velan Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Velan Hotels Ltd is ₹25.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Velan Hotels Ltd is 0 and -36.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Velan Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Velan Hotels Ltd is ₹5.06 and ₹9.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Velan Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.97%, 3 Years at 3.65%, 1 Year at 27.61%, 6 Month at 18.48%, 3 Month at 25.59% and 1 Month at 16.57%.
