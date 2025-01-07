iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Velan Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.72
(-1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Velan Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

3.28

8.57

11.73

yoy growth (%)

-98.77

-61.66

-26.93

-9.83

Raw materials

-0.05

-1.12

-1.75

-2.46

As % of sales

137.51

34.12

20.5

21

Employee costs

-0.15

-1.71

-2.42

-2.91

As % of sales

393.13

52.05

28.25

24.81

Other costs

-1.03

-1.82

-4.15

-5.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,555.24

55.6

48.53

43.09

Operating profit

-1.2

-1.37

0.23

1.3

OPM

-2,985.89

-41.77

2.7

11.09

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.77

-1.84

-1.95

Interest expense

0

-0.13

-0.24

-18.5

Other income

0.08

0.1

0.13

0.65

Profit before tax

-2.79

-3.17

-1.72

-18.51

Taxes

1.22

0

-0.75

-0.67

Tax rate

-43.81

0

43.85

3.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.57

-3.17

-2.47

-19.18

Exceptional items

1.64

0

0

-0.41

Net profit

0.07

-3.17

-2.47

-19.59

yoy growth (%)

-102.24

28.28

-87.36

19.64

NPM

176.98

-96.63

-28.87

-167

Velan Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Velan Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.