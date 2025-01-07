Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
3.28
8.57
11.73
yoy growth (%)
-98.77
-61.66
-26.93
-9.83
Raw materials
-0.05
-1.12
-1.75
-2.46
As % of sales
137.51
34.12
20.5
21
Employee costs
-0.15
-1.71
-2.42
-2.91
As % of sales
393.13
52.05
28.25
24.81
Other costs
-1.03
-1.82
-4.15
-5.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,555.24
55.6
48.53
43.09
Operating profit
-1.2
-1.37
0.23
1.3
OPM
-2,985.89
-41.77
2.7
11.09
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.77
-1.84
-1.95
Interest expense
0
-0.13
-0.24
-18.5
Other income
0.08
0.1
0.13
0.65
Profit before tax
-2.79
-3.17
-1.72
-18.51
Taxes
1.22
0
-0.75
-0.67
Tax rate
-43.81
0
43.85
3.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.57
-3.17
-2.47
-19.18
Exceptional items
1.64
0
0
-0.41
Net profit
0.07
-3.17
-2.47
-19.59
yoy growth (%)
-102.24
28.28
-87.36
19.64
NPM
176.98
-96.63
-28.87
-167
