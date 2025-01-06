iifl-logo-icon 1
Velan Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.87
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Velan Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.79

-3.17

-1.72

-18.51

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.77

-1.84

-1.95

Tax paid

1.22

0

-0.75

-0.67

Working capital

1.72

-0.38

-0.16

16.09

Other operating items

Operating

-1.53

-5.33

-4.48

-5.04

Capital expenditure

-51.56

-1.25

0.37

-1.69

Free cash flow

-53.09

-6.58

-4.11

-6.73

Equity raised

-32.76

-24.18

-17

22.18

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-54.16

7.96

8.17

249.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-140.01

-22.79

-12.94

264.8

