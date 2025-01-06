Velan Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.79
-3.17
-1.72
-18.51
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.77
-1.84
-1.95
Tax paid
1.22
0
-0.75
-0.67
Working capital
1.72
-0.38
-0.16
16.09
Other operating items
Operating
-1.53
-5.33
-4.48
-5.04
Capital expenditure
-51.56
-1.25
0.37
-1.69
Free cash flow
-53.09
-6.58
-4.11
-6.73
Equity raised
-32.76
-24.18
-17
22.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-54.16
7.96
8.17
249.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-140.01
-22.79
-12.94
264.8
