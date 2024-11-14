iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Velan Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

7.4
(3.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:28:00 AM

Velan Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Attached the Statement of Un-audited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Attached herewith the information regarding appointment of additional director, resignation of Independent Director and reconstitution of committees of the Board. Intimation of date of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Attached herewith the Statement of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today transacted the business as per attachment. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Attached herewith the following 1. Statement of Un-audited financial results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 2. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company The Board of director of the company at their meeting held today transacted, among other things, the following Took record of un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Submission of the newspaper clippings for publication of Un-audited financials results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

Velan Hotels: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Velan Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.