Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Attached the Statement of Un-audited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Attached herewith the information regarding appointment of additional director, resignation of Independent Director and reconstitution of committees of the Board. Intimation of date of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Attached herewith the Statement of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today transacted the business as per attachment. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024