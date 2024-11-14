|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Attached the Statement of Un-audited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Attached herewith the information regarding appointment of additional director, resignation of Independent Director and reconstitution of committees of the Board. Intimation of date of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Attached herewith the Statement of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today transacted the business as per attachment. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|VELAN HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Attached herewith the following 1. Statement of Un-audited financial results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 2. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company The Board of director of the company at their meeting held today transacted, among other things, the following Took record of un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Submission of the newspaper clippings for publication of Un-audited financials results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.