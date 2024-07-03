Velan Hotels Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.90, Velan Hotels (VHL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.92. It was promoted by Shri E.V. Muthukumara Ramalingam and his Associates. The Company is in the business of providing Hospitality Services including running restaurants with a bar for their Chain of Hotels.VHL had set up Hotel Greenfields in South Tirupur, Tamilnadu, at an estimated cost of Rs 5 Crore and commence commercial operations by Oct.92. Due to certain unavoidable reasons, the project was delayed and there was cost and time overrun. The hotel commenced partial operations in Jul.93. The project was implemented in stages and was complete in Sep.94.In Dec.94, the company got into capital market to take up new projects at Coonoor and Tirupur to cater to all categories of guests. As a part of the project, it tookover Ritz, a running hotel, at Coonoor. After renovation and refurbishing and minor modifications, the hotel commenced operations in 1995. It set up Uthra, a restaurant for the upcountry market at North Tirupur. Uthra was commissioned in Jul.95.In 2008, the Company started work on a multi-tier food outlet at the centrally located area of Ram Nagar in Coimbatore. The Company added a Premium Multilevel Multi Cuisine Restaurant The Velan Food Park at Ram Nagar, Coimbatore which commissioned its operations during the month of April, 2009. 6 new deluxe rooms were launched to Velan Hotel, Coonoor to meet the increased seasonal demand in 2009. The Company commenced operation of The Velan Esplanade, Shopping Mall on 6th December, 2013.