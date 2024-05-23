To the Members ofVELJAN DENISON LIMITED Report on theAudit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of VELJAN DENISON LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the CompaniesAct, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis forOpinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KeyAudit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report. Information Other than the Financial Statements andAuditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in theAnnual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible foroverseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility fortheAudit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, c) the standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account,

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act,

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the Managerial remuneration to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b. As stated in note 53 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure -Ato theAuditors Report:

The Annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date ,to the members of VELJAN DENISON LIMITED, for the year ended March 31,2024.,

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and IntangibleAssets:

a. (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, and right of use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than Properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which is not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period Held Reason for not being held in the name if company APIIC Land (Pashmylaram) Land Survey No. 199,200, 201,202, Extent 16,920 Sq. Mtrs Rs. 474.66 - No Since 2008 Pending for registration

d. The company did not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property TransactionsAct, 1988 and rules made thereunder

ii. a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. During the year the Company has not made investments in, granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, guarantee or security, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties.

Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) & 3(iii)(f)of the said Order are not applicable for the year under report.

iv. The Company has not given any loans or made any investments or given any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the CompaniesAct and are of the opinion that prime facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii.a. According to the records, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears of statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which amount related Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 143.86 6.40 FY 2018 - 2022 First Appellate Authority & Commissioner of Central Tax Appeals

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year.Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b. We have considered the reports of the InternalAuditors for the period under audit.;

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of IndiaAct, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There is no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure – B to theAuditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of VELJAN DENISON LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility forInternal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note onAudit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud and error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.