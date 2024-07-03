iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veljan Denison Ltd Share Price

1,216
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,240
  • Day's High1,246
  • 52 Wk High2,100
  • Prev. Close1,261.7
  • Day's Low1,216
  • 52 Wk Low 955
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E26.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value469.13
  • EPS47.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)547.2
  • Div. Yield0.67
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Veljan Denison Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,240

Prev. Close

1,261.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

1,246

Day's Low

1,216

52 Week's High

2,100

52 Week's Low

955

Book Value

469.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

547.2

P/E

26.5

EPS

47.62

Divi. Yield

0.67

Veljan Denison Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Veljan Denison Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Veljan Denison Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Veljan Denison Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.25

2.25

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

198.29

180.85

169.2

154.57

Net Worth

200.54

183.1

171.45

156.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

73.56

82.79

96.21

76.86

yoy growth (%)

-11.14

-13.94

25.16

-4.24

Raw materials

-28.14

-25.59

-35.15

-24.96

As % of sales

38.25

30.92

36.53

32.48

Employee costs

-6.89

-7.36

-7.34

-7.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.23

18.11

24.82

19.4

Depreciation

-4.6

-3.92

-2.74

-2.56

Tax paid

-2.11

-4.67

-8.54

-4.89

Working capital

7.66

-27.19

-1.83

24.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.14

-13.94

25.16

-4.24

Op profit growth

-37.63

-22.53

20.73

7.32

EBIT growth

-43.6

-27.13

22.27

8.5

Net profit growth

-48.97

-17.45

12.14

15.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

137.69

120.58

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

137.69

120.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.82

2.07

View Annually Results

Veljan Denison Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Veljan Denison Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B S Srinivasan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Uma Devi Uppaluri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

G Narayan Rao

Executive Director & CEO

Sri Krishna Uppaluri

Independent Director

Suresh Akella

Chairman Emeritus

V C Janardan Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veljan Denison Ltd

Summary

Veljan Denison Limited (Formerly known Denison Hydraulics India Limited) was incorporated in 1973. The Company was renamed to Veljan Denison Limited in the year 2010. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Hydraulic Pumps, Motors, Valvesand Custom Built Power Packs. It is a pioneering Hydraulics and Pneumatics company in India and a leader in its own right. It also offers complete turnkey systems for project orders that include erection and commissioning.Veljan has a wealth of experience in developing and manufacturing a wide range of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Products and systems for over 40 years now at its 3 manufacturing plants near Hyderabad. These plants are equipped with state-of-the-art production and test facilities and supported by a 500 - strong skilled workforce.Veljans Group Company, Veljan Denison Ltd., manufactures Hydraulic Pumps, Motors, Valves and Custom-built Power systems. The Vane Pumps in four basic frame sizes are available in Single, Double, Triple and Drive Train configurations with rated pressures upto 4650 psi (320 bar) and flows ranging from 2 to 105 gpm (7.5 to 397 lpm) in Single Pump. Vane Motors in four basic frame sizes feature reversible shaft rotation with a wide choice of torque ratings and port locations. These are rated for pressures upto 3340 psi (230 bar) and speeds upto 4000 rpm. Veljan has the products - Hydraulics: Cylinders, Piston Pumps, Vane Pumps & Motors, Pressure controls, Flow controls, Directional controls, C
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Veljan Denison Ltd share price today?

The Veljan Denison Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1216 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veljan Denison Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veljan Denison Ltd is ₹547.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veljan Denison Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veljan Denison Ltd is 26.5 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veljan Denison Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veljan Denison Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veljan Denison Ltd is ₹955 and ₹2100 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veljan Denison Ltd?

Veljan Denison Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.87%, 3 Years at 24.80%, 1 Year at 30.41%, 6 Month at -33.24%, 3 Month at -20.24% and 1 Month at -20.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veljan Denison Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veljan Denison Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Veljan Denison Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.