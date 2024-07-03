Summary

Veljan Denison Limited (Formerly known Denison Hydraulics India Limited) was incorporated in 1973. The Company was renamed to Veljan Denison Limited in the year 2010. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Hydraulic Pumps, Motors, Valvesand Custom Built Power Packs. It is a pioneering Hydraulics and Pneumatics company in India and a leader in its own right. It also offers complete turnkey systems for project orders that include erection and commissioning.Veljan has a wealth of experience in developing and manufacturing a wide range of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Products and systems for over 40 years now at its 3 manufacturing plants near Hyderabad. These plants are equipped with state-of-the-art production and test facilities and supported by a 500 - strong skilled workforce.Veljans Group Company, Veljan Denison Ltd., manufactures Hydraulic Pumps, Motors, Valves and Custom-built Power systems. The Vane Pumps in four basic frame sizes are available in Single, Double, Triple and Drive Train configurations with rated pressures upto 4650 psi (320 bar) and flows ranging from 2 to 105 gpm (7.5 to 397 lpm) in Single Pump. Vane Motors in four basic frame sizes feature reversible shaft rotation with a wide choice of torque ratings and port locations. These are rated for pressures upto 3340 psi (230 bar) and speeds upto 4000 rpm. Veljan has the products - Hydraulics: Cylinders, Piston Pumps, Vane Pumps & Motors, Pressure controls, Flow controls, Directional controls, C

