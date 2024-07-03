SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,240
Prev. Close₹1,261.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹1,246
Day's Low₹1,216
52 Week's High₹2,100
52 Week's Low₹955
Book Value₹469.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)547.2
P/E26.5
EPS47.62
Divi. Yield0.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
198.29
180.85
169.2
154.57
Net Worth
200.54
183.1
171.45
156.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
73.56
82.79
96.21
76.86
yoy growth (%)
-11.14
-13.94
25.16
-4.24
Raw materials
-28.14
-25.59
-35.15
-24.96
As % of sales
38.25
30.92
36.53
32.48
Employee costs
-6.89
-7.36
-7.34
-7.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.23
18.11
24.82
19.4
Depreciation
-4.6
-3.92
-2.74
-2.56
Tax paid
-2.11
-4.67
-8.54
-4.89
Working capital
7.66
-27.19
-1.83
24.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.14
-13.94
25.16
-4.24
Op profit growth
-37.63
-22.53
20.73
7.32
EBIT growth
-43.6
-27.13
22.27
8.5
Net profit growth
-48.97
-17.45
12.14
15.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
137.69
120.58
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
137.69
120.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.82
2.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B S Srinivasan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Uma Devi Uppaluri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
G Narayan Rao
Executive Director & CEO
Sri Krishna Uppaluri
Independent Director
Suresh Akella
Chairman Emeritus
V C Janardan Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Veljan Denison Ltd
Summary
Veljan Denison Limited (Formerly known Denison Hydraulics India Limited) was incorporated in 1973. The Company was renamed to Veljan Denison Limited in the year 2010. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Hydraulic Pumps, Motors, Valvesand Custom Built Power Packs. It is a pioneering Hydraulics and Pneumatics company in India and a leader in its own right. It also offers complete turnkey systems for project orders that include erection and commissioning.Veljan has a wealth of experience in developing and manufacturing a wide range of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Products and systems for over 40 years now at its 3 manufacturing plants near Hyderabad. These plants are equipped with state-of-the-art production and test facilities and supported by a 500 - strong skilled workforce.Veljans Group Company, Veljan Denison Ltd., manufactures Hydraulic Pumps, Motors, Valves and Custom-built Power systems. The Vane Pumps in four basic frame sizes are available in Single, Double, Triple and Drive Train configurations with rated pressures upto 4650 psi (320 bar) and flows ranging from 2 to 105 gpm (7.5 to 397 lpm) in Single Pump. Vane Motors in four basic frame sizes feature reversible shaft rotation with a wide choice of torque ratings and port locations. These are rated for pressures upto 3340 psi (230 bar) and speeds upto 4000 rpm. Veljan has the products - Hydraulics: Cylinders, Piston Pumps, Vane Pumps & Motors, Pressure controls, Flow controls, Directional controls, C
Read More
The Veljan Denison Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1216 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veljan Denison Ltd is ₹547.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veljan Denison Ltd is 26.5 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veljan Denison Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veljan Denison Ltd is ₹955 and ₹2100 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veljan Denison Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.87%, 3 Years at 24.80%, 1 Year at 30.41%, 6 Month at -33.24%, 3 Month at -20.24% and 1 Month at -20.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.