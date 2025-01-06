Veljan Denison Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.23
18.11
24.82
19.4
Depreciation
-4.6
-3.92
-2.74
-2.56
Tax paid
-2.11
-4.67
-8.54
-4.89
Working capital
7.66
-27.19
-1.83
24.55
Other operating items
Operating
11.18
-17.67
11.7
36.49
Capital expenditure
10.72
36.33
5.02
0.06
Free cash flow
21.9
18.65
16.72
36.55
Equity raised
295.42
262.6
224.56
198.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.43
-15.78
-12.05
7.72
Dividends paid
0
2.25
2.25
2.25
Net in cash
320.75
267.72
231.48
244.74
