Veljan Denison Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.23

18.11

24.82

19.4

Depreciation

-4.6

-3.92

-2.74

-2.56

Tax paid

-2.11

-4.67

-8.54

-4.89

Working capital

7.66

-27.19

-1.83

24.55

Other operating items

Operating

11.18

-17.67

11.7

36.49

Capital expenditure

10.72

36.33

5.02

0.06

Free cash flow

21.9

18.65

16.72

36.55

Equity raised

295.42

262.6

224.56

198.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.43

-15.78

-12.05

7.72

Dividends paid

0

2.25

2.25

2.25

Net in cash

320.75

267.72

231.48

244.74

