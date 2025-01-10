Veljan Denison Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
198.29
180.85
169.2
154.57
Net Worth
200.54
183.1
171.45
156.82
Minority Interest
Debt
6.94
9.41
6.86
9.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.54
3.34
3.24
2.91
Total Liabilities
211.02
195.85
181.55
169.37
Fixed Assets
80.46
74.06
65.07
64.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.9
13.9
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
79.03
70.05
71.07
59.24
Inventories
59.82
52.6
45.34
37.72
Inventory Days
187.14
Sundry Debtors
28.53
28.1
32.98
28.58
Debtor Days
141.79
Other Current Assets
10.8
12.01
13.22
11.32
Sundry Creditors
-9.51
-10.48
-11.29
-9.94
Creditor Days
49.31
Other Current Liabilities
-10.61
-12.18
-9.18
-8.44
Cash
37.63
37.85
45.4
45.29
Total Assets
211.02
195.86
181.54
169.37
